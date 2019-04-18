Turn on the lights: Browns to play in 4 primetime games in 2019

The Steelers are involved in their own bit of schedule-release history with the Browns in 2019. The Browns will host the Steelers in Week 11 on TNF before traveling to Pittsburgh in Week 13 for a 4:25 p.m. kick. Their two matchups in three weeks (Weeks 11 and 13) marks the first time the Browns have faced a division opponent twice in as short of a span since the creation of the AFC North, part of a league-wide realignment to eight divisions in 2002.

History, while slight, favors the Browns in the Thursday night matchup. Cleveland is 1-0 against Pittsburgh on Thursday night, thanks to a 13-6 win on a frigid night in Cleveland on Dec. 10, 2009.

That takes care of three primetime games. And the fourth? That's a less-frequent matchup between the Browns and another upstart franchise, the San Francisco 49ers.

Once the darling picks for Super Bowls in the late 1980s, the two franchises haven't since found themselves with similar build-ups of expectation at the same time, but that can change in 2019. The 49ers return Jimmy Garoppolo, whose knee injury undercut what was a promising 2018 campaign for the team. And they'll meet the Browns, who have owned much of the offseason news cycle with their bevy of improvements.

That contest comes on Monday night in Week 5 at Levi's Stadium, and makes 2019 the first time Cleveland has seen Monday night more than once in a season since -- you guessed it -- 2008.