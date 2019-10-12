Community

Attendance Champ Spotlight: Cardington-Lincoln & Western Local Schools

Oct 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM
When it comes to strong attendance, Cardington-Lincoln and Western Local Schools are no strangers to student development and understand crucial factors that contribute to the making of well-rounded, academically confident learners. Roughly 120 miles apart in distance, quality curriculum is a priority for both districts, and is attributed to environments that promote enjoyment, interactive learning and meaningful lessons for each student.

At Cardington-Lincoln, strong attendance isn't just walking through the doors – it's about engagement. The district prides itself on striving to improve each day by strengthening relationships, building character and developing resilient scholars. Seemingly small gestures such as "good morning" and "hello" go a long way, as the district makes it a point to let students know that they are wanted and valued each time they step foot in the building. Their philosophy is that true learning can only begin when this happens. 

In addition to providing academic support and hosting programs featuring opportunities in music, woodworking, robotics and gardening to name a few, Cardington-Lincoln has created incentive cards, known as Renaissance Cards, that students earn through their hard work. Attendance is a key component when earning these cards and is directly tied to various rewards and benefits.

At Western Local Schools, going the extra mile is simply the culture. Sporting the motto "every student, every day, whatever it takes," the district emphasizes the importance of fostering strong student-teacher relationships that are essential when it comes to attendance intervention.

At the forefront of the district's approach is developing students with the larger picture in mind. To Western, education serves as one of the greatest means to future opportunities and overcoming socioeconomic barriers that may be present. Through the incorporation of informational handouts and usage of Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! campaign materials, Western is committed to providing families and members of the community with the resources to learn more about the impacts of attendance and take action.

Through partnering with the Get 2 School Network, these two districts will receive support in the form of analytics and student incentives to boost efforts in improving attendance rates as well as combat chronic absenteeism. 

Please join us in celebrating Cardington-Lincoln and Western Local Schools for their commitment to strong attendance and student achievement.

Want to learn how you can make school attendance a priority in your community? Visit Get2School.org, check out the online resources and take the attendance pledge!

Photos: Attendance Champ Spotlight: Cardington-Lincoln & Western Local Schools

