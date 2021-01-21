Community

Attention High School Female Athletes – Register Now! 

Jan 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM
Girls Flag Football
The Cleveland Browns will host the 2nd annual Cleveland Browns NFL FLAG Regional Tournament at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, OH. The NFL FLAG Regional Tournament will feature approximately 50 NFL FLAG teams throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and other areas.

Northeast Ohio Flag Football (NEO Flag) is a youth organization that teaches the basic skills of football in a positive environment to all children in grades Kindergarten (Jr. Browns)-8th grade. Jr. Browns NFL FLAG is the Cleveland Browns official youth flag football program for children 5-14 years old. This program provides boys and girls the opportunity to play in one of the NFL's largest organized non-contact football leagues.

NEO Flag is excited to announce the first-ever All Girls Senior Division for those in grades 9th-12th in Northeast Ohio. Girls flag football is gaining popularity in high schools and colleges throughout the country. Women's flag football is officially an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) varsity sport, thanks to a two-year partnership between the NAIA, the National Football League (NFL) and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX).

Get your team ready and be a part of the inaugural season. Registration is currently open until February 14, 2021. Please visit the NEO Flag website at www.neoflag.net for more information.

Please email us at youthfootball@clevelandbrowns.com if you interested in learning more about Cleveland Browns youth and high school football programs.

FemalesInFlag

Related Content

news

We want to hear from you! Browns Youth Football Regional Assessment 

news

Lake Catholic High School's Marty Gibbons named 2020 Browns High School Coach of the Year

Gibbons, Cougars program receive $9,000 grant with accolade
news

Sign up for the Cleveland Browns PLAY 60 Fitness Challenge!

The weekly challenge is powered by Fuel Up to Play 60 and in association with University Hospitals
news

Browns to honor high school senior football players with 'One More Time' ceremony

Honored players were unable to play because of COVID-19 pandemic
news

Learn more about Rookie Tackle, how to start a program in your area

Rookie Tackle is part of the Youth Football Player Development Pathway, which serves as a bridge game from flag to traditional 11-player tackle football
news

Elyria High Pioneer Football helps with neighborhood clean-up

news

State championship games feature 3 Cleveland Browns High School Football Coach of the Year finalists

Northeast Ohio will be well represented this weekend
news

Browns provide $25,000 in grant funding to local youth football programs through Jr. Browns NEXT program

23 programs receive contributions ranging from $500-$2,500
news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 7

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 6

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 5

Advertising