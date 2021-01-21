Attention High School Female Athletes – Register Now! 

Northeast Ohio Flag Football (NEO Flag) is a youth organization that teaches the basic skills of football in a positive environment to all children in grades Kindergarten (Jr. Browns)-8th grade. Jr. Browns NFL FLAG is the Cleveland Browns official youth flag football program for children 5-14 years old. This program provides boys and girls the opportunity to play in one of the NFL's largest organized non-contact football leagues.

NEO Flag is excited to announce the first-ever All Girls Senior Division for those in grades 9th-12th in Northeast Ohio. Girls flag football is gaining popularity in high schools and colleges throughout the country. Women's flag football is officially an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) varsity sport, thanks to a two-year partnership between the NAIA, the National Football League (NFL) and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX).

Get your team ready and be a part of the inaugural season. Registration is currently open until February 14, 2021. Please visit the NEO Flag website at www.neoflag.net for more information.

Please email us at youthfootball@clevelandbrowns.com if you interested in learning more about Cleveland Browns youth and high school football programs.