Austintown-Fitch Falcons vs. Warren G. Harding Raiders Pregame Report

Austintown-Fitch Falcons vs. Warren G. Harding Raiders

Records: Falcons (3-0), Raiders (1-2)

Head Coach: TJ Parker; Steve Arnold

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Greenwood Chevrolet Austintown Falcon Stadium, 4560 Falcon Dr., Austintown, OH 44515

Streaming live: WKBN - Live Game of the Week

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

LIVE online at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

YSN - pay per view: https://ysnlive.com/

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature the Austintown-Fitch Falcons and the Warren G. Harding Raiders.

The Falcons (3-0) are coming off a 21-14 home non-conference victory against Youngstown Chaney. The Falcons were down 14-0 at halftime. Chaney would strike first on a rushing touchdown with four minutes remaining in the first quarter. They would score again on a 60-yard touchdown reception in the last minute of the second quarter. Second half adjustments would allow the Falcons to score 21 unanswered to put away Chaney in the fourth quarter. The Falcons were led by junior running back Tyree Mitchell. Mitchell would lead the Falcons in rushing yards and touchdowns during the comeback victory. This week, the Falcons will look to start fast and continue their second half dominance at home against the Warren G. Harding Raiders.

On the other hand, the Warren G. Harding Raiders (1-2) lost a tough battle 24-0 at home against the Massillon Tigers. The Raiders could not get anything going on offense against the stout Tigers defense. Defensively, the Raiders would not allow a score in the first quarter. The bigger roster and bigger team would prevail in the end. The Raiders will look to establish their offensive attack on the road tonight against Austintown-Fitch. Quarterback Elijah Taylor leads the Raiders with 401 yards passing and four touchdowns, completing over 52% of his passing attempts on the season. The key to victory tonight will be to get the ball in the hand of the Raiders' playmakers and slow down the rushing attack of the Falcons.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new "Browns Inside the Hudl".