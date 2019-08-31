Avon Tops Avon Lake 13-12 in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

"The Battle of Silver Rail" lived up to its billing last night as Avon defeated Avon Lake 13-12 in front of over 2,000 fans at Joe Firment Chevrolet Stadium in Avon, OH.

Avon broke open the scoring with a touchdown on their third possession of the game via running back Nick Perusek, who caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down screen from senior QB Danny Zeh to make the score 7-0 Eagles with 6:28 left in the first quarter.

A goal line stand ending with an interception by the Shoremen defense in the second quarter would translate to what would be their only touchdown of the game, a run from four yards out from running back Gage Deusey. A missed extra point allowed the Eagles to keep a 7-6 advantage at the half.

Defense was the name of the game in the third quarter, as all that was manufactured was a Shoremen field goal, giving Avon Lake a 9-7 lead and setting up one of the most memorable finishes in the rivalry's storied 80-year history.

After forcing an Eagles three and out to begin the fourth quarter, the Shoremen drove their way down the field and cashed in for another field goal to push their lead to five.

It would be the Eagles having the final say, however, as Perusek found the back of the end zone again on a 16-yard dash with 5:02 left.

Perusek was given Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week MVP honors for his efforts throughout the night.

A missed two point conversion attempt shortly after would leave no lasting mark, as the Eagles defense held on strong for the 13-12 victory.

Next week Avon (1-0) will go on the road to face Lorain (0-1) and Avon Lake (0-1) will play at Clinton-Massie (1-0) in a non-conference matchup.

No high school football game is complete without great volunteers. A very special salute goes to the Avon chain gang, who were recognized for their contribution to the Avon Eagles football program.