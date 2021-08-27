Baker Mayfield, select starters to play vs. Falcons

Baker Mayfield and a select group of starters will play in Sunday's preseason finale in Atlanta, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Outside of Mayfield, who has yet to play in the preseason, Stefanski did not divulge which projected starters would see the field.

"You've got to tune in Sunday night," Stefanski said. "NBC wants me to keep it secret."

Up to this point, the Browns have mostly held out their projected starters in preseason games. The exceptions have included DT Andrew Billings, who opted out of the 2020 season, most of the team's linebackers — which have been shorthanded because of injuries — and CBs Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams and Troy Hill.

Stefanski said the decisions will be based on "every single player and what we think they need to get." Stefanski said there's a plan in place for how long each player plays but the team will adapt if necessary.

Stefanski said he's talked with Falcons coach Arthur Smith and let him know how he plans to utilize his players in the preseason finale. Shortly after Stefanski's press conference, Smith said the Falcons would play the majority of their starters.