Baker Mayfield: 'We can continue to get better'

QB Baker Mayfield:
On if he has an update on his X rays and how he is feeling:
"A little sore right now. We will find out tomorrow when we look at it. I earned that one. I said it after the game on the field, I think that was the worst game I have played out of the five so far. I have to get better. A lot to learn from, but we learned on that defense and we got the yards when we needed it. The good thing about it is we do not have to learn from a loss – we can get better after a win. Just the mindset of trying to be just a bunch of big hairy American winning machines is important."
On what the Browns' 4-1 start means and what it says about the steps the team is taking to make progress:
"Yeah, I think you just said it, there is a lot a lot of season left. We have to continue to improve. A lot to learn from from this film, especially on my part. Have to continue to get better and put us in positions to win. There were two turnovers today. Not good enough. A lot of missed completions out there and a lot of guys that were open so have to continue to better."
On if he was injured on the play that the Colts were offside and the play was not stopped:
"No, that was not the one that got my ribs. That was definitely a little awkward on my wrist. You expect him to blow the whistle, but every once in a while, if they are not going, have to throw the ball away and protect myself. That is the name of the game."
On if the Colts defended the Browns differently in the second half and if that contributed to the interceptions:
"They were kind of doing what they were doing and taking away some of the other stuff. Just had to be more patient. The one trying to force it to (TE Austin) Hooper, the MIKE drops back and I need to put it on (WR) Jarvis (Landry) right now, and if I wait too long, than the other linebacker takes away Jarvis and then I have (WR) Odell (Beckham Jr.). Like I said, there are a lot of missed completions out there that I can learn from and get better."
On DE Myles Garrett coming up with another big play and the resiliency of the team:
"Obviously, we do not want it to be that close if we do not have to be that close so just the fact that we can pull it out and lean on each other is very important. That is why it is a great team win. We counted on that defense today, and they played well. Guys stepping up and making plays. We will look back on it and realize where we can improve, but the most important thing is we came out with a win."
On if he was injured on the hit from Colts DE Justin Houston during the play he threw the INT:
"To be quite honest with you, I do not know who hit me.
"The interception one? Yeah."
On if he believes he will be able to play through the ribs injury next week:
"Oh, yeah. Mama didn't raise no wuss."
On RB D'Ernest Johnson, WR Rashard Higgins, S Ronnie Harrison Jr. and S Sheldrick Redwine stepping up and taking advantage of their opportunities to make big plays today:
"Yeah, that is kudos to those guys having the next man up mentality. You missed one, though – (T) Chris Hubbard stepping in for (G) Wyatt (Teller) when he goes down. Very important for us to be able to plug those guys in and continue to move the ball. We are very happy about those guys. Like you said, the guys stepping in on the defensive side of the ball and making plays like that, that changed the game. We are happy about that."
On if he has already had X rays taken and if he knows the results:
"I had X rays, and I did not stay at a Holiday Inn so I do not know how to read them (laughter)."
On if he knows the results of his X-rays:
"No, not yet."
On the tough catches the Browns offense was making in the first half:
"Yeah, there were numerous catches, but that is just a lot of trust I have in those guys. We have very talented players, a very talented supporting cast. Those guys, they know they have to be in their spots, and even if they are covered, it is one on one. We trust them to win those matchups."
On if he felt that he was not playing how he wanted to in the game, including in the first half:
"I still think there were some things [to improve]. I think the drive right before halftime, definitely should have had a touchdown instead of just three points. There were missed completions and some high balls. There is a lot of room for improvement, but that is a good thing after a win. We can continue to get better, especially on my part."
On the run game and the Colts defense's performance:
"Yeah, they do a good job of running stunts on the D line. They are not a very flat out complex disguise different looks, but they execute well and they play hard. That is just how that defense is. They did a good job of containing that for the most part."
On the versatility of the Browns offense and being able to score both through the pass and running games:
"It is important for us to be able to find answers on how teams are going to defend us. If they stop the run game, we have to be able to respond in the pass game. It is important for us to find ways to be efficient and move the ball and put us in position to win."
On if this Browns team feels special with how they have been able to rise to the challenge no matter who is called upon:
"Absolutely, especially against a good team like the Indianapolis Colts. Very proud of everybody that stepped up and proud of the resilience for everybody to get a victory."
On where the Browns' resiliency comes from:
"I think it is a little bit everything. I think the culture that we have been working on building about the winning mentality that no matter what happens, move forward and try and get better and counting on everybody. It takes everybody. We said at the very beginning, at some point this year, we are going to need everybody in the building. Did a good job tonight."
On his conversations with Higgins and his TD pass to him after Higgins did not play in recent weeks:
"Proud of him being able to deal with everything and come in and make plays when he can. I think it was a little bit of miscommunication on their end in the secondary. It looked it was supposed to be Cover 2 and just kind of threw him open. That is just playing ball. That is knowing that guy. I have had a lot of reps with him and knowing where he is going to be."
On RB Kareem Hunt's TD reception:
"He just has a knack for making plays. I think there were a lot of plays where we had some deeper stuff drawn up to where I could have gotten the ball to him on checkdowns. He is an incredible player, especially on the scramble drills. That was a catch similar to the one he had last year against Pittsburgh at home. He is a great player."
On if he was made aware of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's ankle injury and that Prescott will require surgery:
"No, I did not know that. Prayers for Dak. Incredible leader. Incredible player. Somebody that I have a tremendous amount of respect for as a human being, as well as a quarterback. You never like to see that. You never wish that upon anybody. Hope for the best for him, and you said surgery so I hope that goes well. That is no fun."
On Garrett continuing to make game-changing plays:
"He is a game-changer. We are extremely lucky and happy to have him on our team, and he continues to do that week in and week out in big moments and make those big plays. We are happy to have him."
RB Kareem Hunt:
On the Browns pulling out the win:
"There are going to be games like that for sure. The defense did a great job. It is tough. We have to be ready to adjust and find a way to win and get those tough yards at times. I feel like we still did a pretty decent job against a great defense."
On his ability to score TDs for the team this season and if he feels like he is on a roll finding the end zone:
"I guess so. I am just trying to make the most of every opportunity. (QB) Baker (Mayfield) did a nice job of putting that ball up there and allowed me to go get it. That is the trust between me and him. I told him, 'If he ever gets in trouble, don't be afraid to let me have it'."
On his versatility on the field, looking like a WR on his catch and if he felt like a WR making the play:
"I pride myself on being able to do it all. I don't like dropping any passes, I don't like missing plays and opportunities, and we needed that."
On RB D'Ernest Johnson's long run to help secure the win:
"I was so excited. D'Ernest is a great player. He works extremely hard. That was a good run at a big time for us. That is the thing, when you are grinding out tough yards all day, one of them is going to pop. That is the way. Congrats to him and the offensive line for making that happen and wining that game."
On the Browns getting contributions from their depth at WR:
"We are so deep with the receivers. We have a lot of playmakers out there. Higs (WR Rashard Higgins) is one of them. He definitely makes plays. He and Baker have an extremely good connection, and he came out there and gave it his all."
On the Browns' ability to play with multiple weapons on offense and score points in a variety of ways:
"It shows that teams can't just stack it in the box like they try to do. Baker can beat you, too. Baker is an extremely great quarterback. Definitely, he makes plays."
On the Browns OL depth, including after G Wyatt Teller's injury:
"It is the next man up mentality. Wyatt has been doing a great job all season and to lose him early, that is tough. I believe in Hub (T Chris Hubbard). He came in and did a great job for us."
On the Browns receiving strong contributions from all over the depth chart:
"Guys have to be prepared and ready to step in at any moment. It is no drop-off if we lose a guy. It is tough. It is never good to lose a guy, but all around we have guys who make plays. Especially (S Sheldrick) Redwine and guys like (S Ronnie) Harrison (Jr.) step up and get a big pick-six."
On his relationship with Redwine and Redwine's INT:
"I am really close with him. That's my guy. He is a great player and a great teammate. He deserves it. I knew he was going to be in the right place at the right time. He practices hard all the time."
On the Browns being 4-1 despite today's win not being pretty:
"All of the wins aren't going to be pretty. Some games, we have to grind it out and make sure we get the win. Props to the coaches and our team to keep fighting and not give up the lead. I am very happy to be 4-1, but we are just getting started. I am ready and looking forward to next game."
On if the Browns 'are just getting started' because the team still sees opportunities to improve:
"Most definitely. A lot of us can clean some stuff up, including myself. We will definitely do that."
On if the Browns are building confidence and team camaraderie each week:
"Most definitely. Props to the team. We are playing hard right now and at a very high level. We just have to keep coming out strong."
On the Browns offense averaging 37 points per game since Week 2:
"That is nice. I haven't really kept up with that. I have been keeping up with wins and losses. Those are the biggest things. It can be 6-0. As long as we win, I am good."
DE Myles Garrett:
On the safety:
"They had the momentum and were backed up. We needed a play to be made, and I am greedy when it comes to that. I want to make that big play. I want to make the play to put us over the top. Fortunately, I was able to. I was not able to get him (Colts QB Philip Rivers) down and take the ball away in the end zone for six, but we will take two and the ball."
On if there was any doubt in his mind that the play would result in the safety with an intentional grounding call:
"Not at all. Whether he was going down, he did not have enough time."
On how proud he is of where the team is at this point, given the team went 0-16 his rookie year:
"I do not recall ever going 0-16. I do not know what you are talking about (laughter)."
On the team being 4-1 and putting together something special to start the season:
"Just putting it together one game at a time. That is all you can do. It is not perfect, but we are making the best of it. We are coming together as a team and doing it all in every phase."
On what does it mean for the Browns defense to get contributions from players who have not played as much at this point of the season like Ss Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Sheldrick Redwine:
"We have guys who suit up and put on their shorts just like anybody else. They are out there because they can make plays and they deserve to be on that field. They just had the opportunity to show it. Sheldrick went out there and made a big play. All those guys are out there to do the job to the best of their ability, and they did it in opportune times like that when we needed it."
On if it was surprising that Redwine caught the interception:
"Not at all. He goes out for when he is called for, whether that is scout team, practice team or whether he was out there taking reps with the ones, twos, he gives us his all. Just to see him make those plays, that is not surprising at all."
On if has been able to adjust over the last couple of years pertaining to potential roughing the passer penalties:
"Just staying aggressive. Trying to do my best to play the game within the rules and not cause the backlash of my play. I think we are all doing a great job. We are getting after the passer, but we are taking them down within the league's mandated lay-down law that they have put in place."
On if he feels like he picked off from where he was last season:
"Yes, I feel like I am starting to get hot right now, and I hope to continue that. I feel like we are all doing what we are supposed to on defense and offense to win these games. We cannot do it without them and we are putting them in the position to score those points. We are doing it all together."
On how does he feel about having a sack to cause a turnover in four consecutive games:
"The strip-sack streak has ended, but the streak that matters [winning] is still going. Definitely happy about that, and I am going to try to go out there and be disruptive as much as I can, but it is on those guys – the rest of the line, the linebackers and DBs – they have been balling. They are just allowing me to be effective by making them move the ball and get me freed up for some one on ones and I have just been able to come up and make the plays that I made."
On if it matters that the win was not pretty:
"No. I will take a win no matter how ugly it is."
On how the game was trending in the fourth quarter:
"I thought the game was on us. I was never worried at all. At the end of the day, if they get the ball back, they have to go through us, and I like our chances against anybody."
WR Jarvis Landry:
On the Browns being 4-1:
"It is very special. We continue to take strides each and every week. For me, just continuing to pay attention to what is going on in the game and how hard these guys work each and every game, how hard we work and how hard the coaching staff works. It is no surprise that we are in this position, and obviously, our goal every week is to win. Once the gameday is here, Sunday is here to win."
On if the Browns showed something special to win against the top ranked defense in the league without RB Nick Chubb:
"Yeah, it was a tough day. I think we were able to muscle a bit at the end and it finally broke for us a little bit with a couple of big runs there to finish it. You look at the first half, I can think on hand of maybe six or seven contested catches between third down, first down and fourth down. Guys just making plays when their number is called and the ball is in the air. That is a testament to the hard work, obviously like I said before, but also to how bad these guys want it and how bad we want it. We want it real bad."
On how badly was he hurt when he took the hit in the first quarter and if it affected his play for the rest of the game:
"He got me pretty good. He sent me a pretty good shot. That is all I can say. He gave me a pretty good shot, but it is all good, we got the last one so that is fine."
On how important is it for the team to show it can produce and win in multiple ways:
"It is part of who we are. I think the biggest thing is we do have an identity. I believe we have an identity but then I think, too, I think we understand that we are going to do whatever it takes to win the game. Hats off to all the guys out there being able to make plays. Like I said, the running game got going and was there in the end and bits and pieces throughout the game was there to really take us over the top."
On if he is worried about QB Baker Mayfield and his X ray:
"Good question. I think the biggest part is just making sure that everybody continues to stay healthy and taking care of themselves. We played a tough game just now, and it is important for us to make sure that we can get back to the facility tomorrow and take these next days to really try and recover and figure out what we need to do and who is banged up and figure out what we need to do throughout the week to make sure that we can have everybody there for Sunday's game."
On if Mayfield seem alright at the end of the game:
"Yes, he seemed to be in great spirits. He seemed to be in great spirits so we are going to keep continuing to send prayers up for that for sure."
On the mentality needed to get through an NFL game due to the physical nature of it:
"It is part of it. It is part of it, and I know that it is something that a lot of guys in there embrace – not just me, a lot of guys in there embrace. I think the biggest thing for me is those two drops are going to haunt me. You talk about doing my job, and that was part of it. Those are definitely two that are going to keep me up tonight and probably for a couple of more days. That was a great team win, team effort. All these guys are playing with something going on and throughout the week how hard they work, regardless of what they are going through, is something that is showing up out here each and every day, and we are 4-1 because of it. I love all those guys and how much they sacrifice to make sure that they are out of here."
On what was going through his mind when he crawled off the field after taking a big hit in the first quarter:
"First, I was trying to catch my breath, but then I was just praying and hoping that it was not nothing serious and that I will definitely be able to go back out there and play. Those two thoughts were the first two things that crossed my mind."
On how S Ronnie Harrison Jr.'s pick-six and DE Myles Garrett's safety affected the team's energy:
"The defense has been doing a heck of a job. Each week, they continue to find ways to get their hands on the ball and force turnovers, force the other team's offense to make mistakes and just play real sound football. Shout out to all those guys that stepped up. (S Sheldrick) Redwine steps in at safety and makes a play and catches a pick in a huge third down. All those things are a part and a testament to how hard these guys work throughout the week."
On players like Harrison Jr., S Sheldrick Redwine and RB D'Ernest Johnson stepping up and making big plays after not receiving much previous playing time:
"Yeah, there is not a guy that is on the sideline that is not drooling to get in there and make big plays. I think that is the beauty about our team. Everybody accepts their role and what they have to do to make sure that we can win games or have successful plays and are ready to do more if needed. Like I said, these guys work. This group works."
On where he got the hat that he is wearing:
"One of my friends out in New York. He is a designer out there. I just wear it all there time. Just keep reminding myself and reminding everybody else."
On how the Browns got from where they were his first season in Cleveland to where they are now:
"I think that everything gets kind of better with time. You continue to find the right guys and put the right people in places. I think this organization has done a hell of a job of doing that since I have been here. The sense of urgency is here – it has always been since the day I walked through the door – to be a winning organization. We are in pretty damn good shape right now."
On if he expected to the Browns to get to this point after the Week 1 loss in Baltimore:
"We were figuring things out. We played a Super Bowl-contending team from the past year, an AFC Championship team. We had to figure some things out on the fly. I think my biggest take from that, and I know you guys know, is the turnover margin. I think we turned the ball over three or four times that game and maybe once or twice – twice today – since then. That speaks volumes to the changes, corrections and things that we have done to make sure we protect the ball and put ourselves in situations to be successful."
On if he was on the field for WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s pass and why Beckham Jr. didn't throw the ball to him:
"Man, I said the same thing (laughter). We went through practice and Coach would take me out when we ran that play a couple times, just to help him fight the urge to throw me the ball. It got to where we wanted it to go, and Hoop (TE Austin Hooper) made a hell of a play and Odell made a hell of a throw."
S Sheldrick Redwine:
On how he keeps ready for when the team needs him:
"Just preparing everyday like you are going into the game ready for the opportunity. Just diving into the playbook. Just keeping faith in God all the time. Just making sure I study everything. [The interception] was my first one so I am still a little emotional about it."
On putting in the work to earn and be ready for in-game reps and making an interception:
"It was crazy. That was my first drive on defense this season. I walk onto the field and I was staring at the ball, pointing at the ball and said, 'I need you.' For a feeling to just say that and then see that happen, it is unexplainable."
On the Browns being 4-1:
"It is all coming together. Every week, I feel we are getting stronger as a team. We are coming together and you can feel it around the building. These types of wins, close great team wins, the work we are putting in every week is showing that it is paying off. I just pray through the season that we keep coming together more and more."
On S Ronnie Harrison and him both getting an interception in their first significant action of the season:
"That was really special. I would not want him to be on the sideline when I caught it. We have talked about it. When we get our opportunities, just making the most of it. Just to see him catch that pick-six, that was an exciting feeling for me. When I heard he went down, he told me it was my time to be up. Just got my mind right. Like I said, when I walked onto the field I stared at the ball – stared at for like five to 10 seconds – and just said, 'I need you. I need you to come to me,' and it came to me. It is crazy."
On if was frustrating that he has not been on the field as much this season:
"No, it was not frustrating. It is just a process. I am a strong believer in trusting the process. Everything is going to happen the way you want it to happen. It is just a matter of time. It just that belief in myself. I never got down about it. Just playing my role until my role expanded. They needed me to come in and play defense, and I came in and I just did what I had to do."
On the Browns having players like him and Harrison, who have not played as much yet this season, come in and make big plays in big moments and if that shows something special is happening with the team:
"Yeah, definitely. We have a lot of guys who are trusting the process. We are always preparing for next man up. It is a physical game, and you never know when someone could go down. Anything can happen so you have to be prepared. You have study like it is your turn already and like it is already your opportunity. Just keep doing that. There are a lot of guys who are hungry and waiting for the opportunity, making the most of special teams – a lot of guys. I love seeing it. I am a real appreciative guy. Those types of guys, I walk around and tell them, like (RB) D'Ernest (Johnson), the type of situation D'Ernest is in, our lockers are right next to each other and I told him, 'When our time gets called, we have to make the most of it'. Seeing what he did with 95 yards last week versus the Cowboys and he had a crucial first down today and I had the interception, after the interception, he came up to me and said, 'We talked about it.' Looked me dead in my eyes and said, 'We talked about this.' To see that type of stuff, it makes me real emotional. I like to appreciate everything that comes to us."
On having a part of the Browns being 4-1 for the first time since 1994:
"Anytime you can be a part of history, it is a great appreciation. That is a great feeling being 4-1, bringing winning back to the Browns and being a part of that. That is something that no one can take from you."
On what the locker room celebrations are like after winning games this year:
"Excitement. It is like backyard football. It is just straight excitement. Everybody is dancing. We are just having fun. Grownups but kid mindsets when it comes to winning. We all want to win so when we win, we act like we won."