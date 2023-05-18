Barking Backers Announce New Season with Exciting Additions and Partnership

The Cleveland Browns announced today that Barking Backers, the beloved Fan Club for Dogs, launched season two of their activation, presented by Milk-Bone in association with Embrace Pet Insurance.

After a successful launch in 2022, Browns fans overwhelmingly joined the program laying claim to becoming the largest dog fan club in all professional sport with over 12,000 members. Along with the designation, members donated $10,000 to Canine Assistants, a dog-centric philanthropic organization. The inaugural year was capped off with winning the NFL Activation of the Year, an award voted on by club colleagues that was presented at the NFL Club Led Summit in Seattle.

"The overwhelming response to Barking Backers has left us overjoyed, and as result, we felt compelled to bring it back for another season," said Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. "Given more than 650 puppies have been adopted during our training camp since 2015—the enthusiasm our fans have for our brand and their pets, it was a perfect fit."

Like last year, the activation offers a choice between free and premium memberships. Refreshed premium membership kits are now available, and feature a collectable dog tag, fanny pack, rope toy, pet wipes and Milk-Bone items in a commemorative box. Premium members also have an opportunity for their dog to become Dog of the Month. Both membership options include custom certificates, quarterly newsletters and invites to in-person events. To join the club, visit BarkingBackers.com.

"Milk-Bone is passionate about strengthening the connections people have with their dogs, and our partnership with the Cleveland Browns underscores this commitment. In the first year of our Barking Backers program, we welcomed over 12,000 dogs to the fan club, said Director of Dog Treat at The J.M. Smucker Co. Jasen Cusick. We are excited to continue building on this momentum as we expand the Barking Backers program in year two and help even more fans create memorable connections with their dogs, the Cleveland Browns, and Milk-Bone!"

In addition to the updated membership kit, Barking Backers is wagging with excitement to welcome Embrace Pet Insurance as an associate partner to the program. Embrace Pet Insurance is a leading provider of pet insurance, offering comprehensive coverage for accidents and illnesses. As an associate partner Embrace Pet Insurance will provide Barking Backers members with promotions and content, ensuring their furry friends are taken care of.