Book your trip on the inaugural Browns Fan Cruise!

The Cleveland Browns announced today that the first-ever Browns Fans Cruise, operated by Seaside Events, will set sail in March 2024. During the inaugural trip, fans will have the opportunity to interact with a dozen Browns Legends and Alumni while enjoying unique Browns-themed experiences during a five-night voyage aboard Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas.

Next year's cruise – the first of five annual journeys currently scheduled through the partnership – will begin on March 11 from the Port of Miami and visit Nassau, Bahamas and Falmouth, Jamaica before returning on March 16.

"Seaside Events provides incredible experiences on all of their cruises, and we know Browns fans will enjoy the opportunity to interact with many of their favorite Legends and Alumni, as well as visit beautiful locations," said Haslam Sports Group Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. "We look forward to sharing this great journey in 2024 and future years, as well as celebrating everyone's passion for the Browns and Cleveland."

"We are honored to partner with the Cleveland Browns to bring together this first-ever Browns Fan Cruise and look forward to creating lifelong memories for all die-hard Browns fans" said Robert Chamberlin, CEO of Seaside Events "As a cruise events company, we feel a cruise experience presents a unique and exciting way for fans and former players to bond with each other as they explore and discover new destinations together."

Browns Legends and Alumni already confirmed for the 2024 excursion include: Josh Cribbs, Ben Davis, Hanford Dixon, John Hughes, Reggie Langhorne, Kevin Mack, Eric Metcalf, Greg Pruitt, Frank Stams, Phil Taylor, Felix Wright, and Dave Zastudil.

The cruises include special Browns elements for fans and Alumni both onboard the ship, as well as at the ports of call. Planned activities include a fan-Alumni interaction during Welcome Aboard and Farewell Parties, meet and greets, beach parties, friendly competitions, Q&A sessions, photo and autograph opportunities and more.

Browns fans can visit www.brownsfancruise.com to learn more about the Browns Fan Cruise and accommodations.

