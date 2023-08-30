Brownie is back on the 50-yard line for a 2nd straight season

The people have spoken ... again.

For a second straight year, Brownie has won a fan vote to serve as the logo on the 50-yard line at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The design will be ready to go for the Browns' Sept. 10 season opener against the Bengals and will remain there for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Brownie was initially pitted against three other options — the Browns' recently debuted dog log, the traditional orange helmet and the Browns' distinct stripe. The field was ultimately reduced to two with Brownie squaring off with the dog logo in a one-week runoff.