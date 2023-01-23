What draft picks do the Browns have in 2023?

The Browns will carry eight draft picks with them for 2023

Jan 23, 2023 at 04:08 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The 2023 NFL Draft is 94 days away.

The Browns, however, are currently 95 days away from making their first pick in the draft.

Cleveland's first-round pick sits with the Texans at 12th overall after the trade for QB Deshaun Watson last offseason, which included first-round picks from 2022, 2023 and 2024 as well as a 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick. The Browns also received a 2024 fifth-round pick in return.

That means the Browns will have to wait until Day 2 of the draft on April 28 to make their first pick. The Browns have eight total picks at their disposal in 2023, with three of those picks either coming from another team via trade or as a compensatory selection.

Here's where they all are.

Round 2

Round 3 - Compensatory pick for Vikings' 2022 hiring of former Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their GM.

Round 4

Round 4 (trade from Vikings)

Round 5 (trade from Rams)

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

