Browns acquire WR Elijah Moore in trade with Jets

The Browns found the speed they've been searching for in their wide receiver room this offseason, agreeing to a trade Wednesday with the Jets to acquire third-year veteran WR Elijah Moore.

The Browns will acquire Moore and a third-round pick (No. 74 overall) from the Jets for their second-round pick (No. 42 overall).

A second-round pick in 2021, Moore has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts and recorded 50 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of the top rookie receivers at one point during 2021, totaling 34 catches for 459 yards and five touchdowns in his last six games of the year before a quad injury ended his season in Week 13.

Moore's speed should help the Browns expand their pass game and give QB Deshaun Watson a deep-ball threat — he clocked in at 4.35 seconds during his 40-yard dash at his college pro day at Ole Miss, where he recorded 189 receptions for 2,441 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons.

Moore now joins Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell atop the Browns' depth chart. The position also features Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods II, Jakeem Grant Sr., Jaelon Darden, Daylen Baldwin, Mike Harley Jr., Marquez Stevenson and Isaiah Weston.

The trade marks the second consecutive offseason the Browns have swapped draft picks with a team to land a key playmaker at receiver. The Browns acquired Cooper last year in a trade that sent a 2022 fifth-round pick and swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks to the Cowboys.