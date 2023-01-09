Browns' 2023 opponents are set 

The Browns will face opponents from the NFC West, AFC South and more next season

Jan 08, 2023 at 08:34 PM
Jan 08, 2023
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer



The Browns will face opponents from the NFC West, AFC South, the usual rivals from the AFC North and more during the 2023 season.

Cleveland's slate of 2023 opponents was finalized Sunday after the team locked in its fourth-place finish in the AFC North.

The Browns will play nine home games and eight road games during the season. Their flex games from their fourth-place finish in the division means they'll play the Jets, Bears and Broncos.

Their schedule will also feature four playoff teams: the Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars and 49ers.

The schedule will be finalized with dates and kickoff times in the spring.

Home

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Cardinals

Bears

Jaguars

Jets

49ers

Titans

Away

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Broncos

Texans

Colts

Rams

Seahawks

