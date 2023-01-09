Browns' 2023 opponents are set 

The Browns will face opponents from the NFC West, AFC South, the usual rivals from the AFC North and more during the 2023 season.
Cleveland's slate of 2023 opponents was finalized Sunday after the team locked in its fourth-place finish in the AFC North.
The Browns will play nine home games and eight road games during the season. Their flex games from their fourth-place finish in the division means they'll play the Jets, Bears and Broncos.
Their schedule will also feature four playoff teams: the Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars and 49ers.
The schedule will be finalized with dates and kickoff times in the spring.
Home
Ravens
Bengals
Steelers
Cardinals
Bears
Jaguars
Jets
49ers
Titans
Away
Ravens
Bengals
Steelers
Broncos
Texans
Colts
Rams
Seahawks