Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the WRs

The most revamped position on the roster should allow the Browns to reach a new level of explosiveness in their pass game

Jul 20, 2023 at 09:44 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Can you believe it? Training camp is just three days away. It's been another busy offseason for the Browns, and we'll start seeing how all the new and refined pieces come together very soon. We're preparing for it all with a comprehensive preview of every position on the roster, rolling next with the wide receivers.

The Wide Receivers

Amari Cooper

Elijah Moore

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Marquise Goodwin

Cedric Tillman

Jakeem Grant Sr.

David Bell

Anthony Schwartz

Jaelon Darden

Daylen Baldwin

Mike Harley Jr.

Ra'Shaun Henry

Michael Woods II

What we know: Infusing more talent to the wide receiver room appeared to be the top priority for the front office this offseason. Moore, Goodwin and Tillman were three of the biggest additions to the roster, and all of them should help QB Deshaun Watson find another level of explosiveness in his second year with the Browns and first full season under center. The top two returning receivers from last year, Cooper and Peoples-Jones, are quite reliable and complete a solid core of pass-catchers. Grant will be a player to watch in training camp after returning from a torn Achilles injury from training camp last year. Bell, Schwartz, Darden and the others present an interesting competition for any last spots available in the room.

What we don't know: How much of an impact will the new additions have on the pass game? It's easy to see why the Browns are high on all of them. Moore is capable of lining up across the formation and can create plays all over the field, while Goodwin provides a deep-ball threat that will help stretch the defense. That should lead to better opportunities for Cooper and Peoples-Jones on intermediate routes. The Browns also don't know yet how big of a role Tillman is capable of carrying as a rookie, but they're intrigued with how he used his big frame to his advantage at Tennessee.

The X-Factor: Moore. He's arguably the most exciting new player to watch in training camp, and it's because it'll be interesting to see not only where his chemistry is with Watson but also all the different ways the Browns use him in the offense. If minicamp is any indication, he'll be used as an outside, slot and backfield player, giving the Browns tremendous flexibility to position wherever they believe he'll have the best shot of creating an explosive play.

The biggest number: 76.5. That's how many yards per game Moore averaged in a six-game span in 2021, which has been his most productive stretch of games so far in his career. The 34th overall pick in 2021 also totaled five touchdowns in that stretch, but he suffered an injury and didn't have a chance to ride the hot streak to finish the season. The Browns are looking to ignite Moore in the same way from the get-go this season and should have plenty of targets for him.

Says it all: "I think that's what, honestly, the offseason and minicamp are for — you've got to put things in the laboratory, see what they look like. So we're trying to emphasize certain things where we need extra reps, really, is what we're trying to do. So make sure that we're intentional about what we've repped so that we can see what we like, see what works for our players. Because ultimately, like you mentioned, each one of these players — Elijah, in this case — we've got to find out what he does best." - Kevin Stefanski on rotating Moore at different spots in the formation throughout spring practices

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster last year?: 5

