Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the safeties

What we don't know: Delpit had a career-best season in 2022 with a team-leading four interceptions and 105 tackles, but the Browns are confident he can be even better. Will being surrounded by Thornhill and McLeod help him do that? With Thornhill set to be positioned as the primary free safety and McLeod able to play a variety of roles in the secondary, Delpit should have plenty of opportunities to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he's been effective and comfortable throughout his career.

The X-Factor: Delpit, for all the reasons we stated above. Yes, Thornhill will carry a large onus toward the overall improvement of the position, but the group also needs Delpit to build on his big year last season. Thornhill should be able to handle assignments in the deep part of the defense, and the Browns should be significantly better if Delpit is also able to create damage in middle and closer parts near the line of scrimmage.

The biggest number: 7. That's how many combined interceptions Delpit and Thornhill had last year, a number the Browns would surely love to see from them again in 2023. The Browns totaled only 11 interceptions from the whole defense last season, and the expectation is that Delpit and Thornhill's pairing will help them increase their turnover total.

Says it all: "Whether it's first and second down or third down, the league is trending toward more wide receivers on the field, more tight ends that are really wide receivers. You need people that can neutralize those guys. You need guys that can cover these tough-matchup running backs, these tough-matchup tight ends, and they can play in the box, play deep, play man, and I think our safeties fit that." - Schwartz on the versatility of the safeties