Position Preview

Presented by

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the CBs

The cornerback room is arguably the deepest position on the roster — and it has plenty of potential to be a stronger group because of it

Jul 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

071223_CBsPreview

Can you believe it? Training camp is just undertwo weeks away. It's been another busy offseason for the Browns, and we'll start seeing how all the new and refined pieces come together very soon. We're preparing for it all with a comprehensive preview of every position on the roster,rolling next with the cornerbacks.

The Cornerbacks

Denzel Ward

Greg Newsome II

M.J. Emerson Jr.

A.J. Green III

Mike Ford

Cameron Mitchell

Thomas Graham Jr.

Chris Westry

Caleb Biggers

Bopete Keyes

What we know: There's no shortage in depth. That was the case last season, and it's even more apparent this year after Emerson emerged as a strong, starting-caliber cornerback last year as a rookie. The Browns inserted even more depth this offseason by adding Mike Ford, who is also a strong special teams player, in free agency and drafting Cameron Mitchell in the fifth-round of the draft to give them a cornerback room as deep as any other in the NFL. Ward, Newsome and Emerson will provide new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz ample flexibility to match up well against the different shapes and sizes of opposing receiver rooms.

What we don't know: Will Newsome still be the leading slot player? That appears to be the likeliest scenario, but it sounds as though Schwartz won't hesitate to slide Ward or Emerson inside if the matchups will be more favorable for the Browns. Ward notably took snaps inside during minicamp, and training camp should reveal how much the Browns plan to rotate their top corners. The Browns are also high on the potential of Mitchell, who performed well at Northwestern when he became a starter after Newsome, his close college friend, was drafted by the Browns in 2021.

Photos: In Focus - Denzel Ward's 2022

Check out the best photos of CB Denzel Ward from the 2022 season

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
1 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
2 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
3 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
4 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
5 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
6 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
7 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
8 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
9 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
10 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
11 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
12 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
13 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
14 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
15 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
16 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
17 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
18 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
19 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.
20 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills on November 20, 2022 at Ford Field. The Browns lost 23-31.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
21 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
22 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
23 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.
24 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns on November 27, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 23-17.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
25 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
26 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
27 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.
28 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Browns lost 17-39.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.
29 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 30-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.
30 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns won 26-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
31 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.
32 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on October 2, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Browns lost 20-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.
33 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on September 22, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 29-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

The X-Factor: Newsome, who's entering his third season and will be one of the most versatile players in the cornerback room due to his ability to play the slot and outside. He still hasn't snagged his first career interception, but he's been nothing but steady through two seasons and would provide a big lift to the defense if he performs even better in Year 3.

The biggest number: 4. That's how many interceptions Browns cornerbacks had last season (Ward had three, while Green had one), and that was their contribution to the Browns' 11 total interceptions for the year, which ranked tied for 29th in the league. It shows just how much better the room can be even though they still performed well at different points of last season.

Says it all: "It's probably not going to be rotating guys within a game. But what you might see, depending on the matchup, you might see different players playing nickel in different games. A bigger guy that plays more physical, we might have one guy in there. A small, shifty, quick guy, we might have somebody else in there. There's the way we play our coverage. There's a lot of carryover between corner and nickel. It's not its own specific position, so I think it'll make us compartmentalize and be able to move guys around a little bit more." - Schwartz on how the Browns might rotate players at the slot position throughout the season

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster last year?: 5

Related Content

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the safeties

Two Super Bowl-winning veterans were added to elevate the secondary — and help one key returning player discover his best form

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the LBs

After the linebacker group was ravaged by injuries a year ago, the Browns are banking on bounce-back seasons from a familiar core of players

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the D-Line

With several new pieces, the defensive line could be one of the most improved positions on the roster

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the safeties

The group is headlined by three young, versatile players who could all be in for big seasons

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the cornerbacks

One year after coping with injuries and putting the depth of the position to the test, the cornerbacks room is flush with talent and now arguably one of the deepest positions on the roster

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the specialists and returners

The Browns know what they have from a kicking standpoint, but the returning competition will be one to watch in training camp

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the linebackers

The position received two potential big pieces in Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, which sets up a nice competition for starting jobs in 2021

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the tight ends

Tight ends play a valuable role in Kevin Stefanski's offense, so how much can they grow under Year 2 with the playbook?

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the O-Line

All of the starters are returning, and most of the backups are, too. There's plenty of reasons to believe the O-Line can match their dominance from 2020.

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the WRs

The wide receivers room stepped up last year when Odell Beckham Jr. went down. With Beckham set to return, how will the room look this year?

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the D-Line

The defensive line was one of the most overhauled areas of the roster this offseason. What's most notable about the new additions, and how will the competition look in training camp?

Advertising