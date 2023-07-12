Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the CBs

The X-Factor: Newsome, who's entering his third season and will be one of the most versatile players in the cornerback room due to his ability to play the slot and outside. He still hasn't snagged his first career interception, but he's been nothing but steady through two seasons and would provide a big lift to the defense if he performs even better in Year 3.

The biggest number: 4. That's how many interceptions Browns cornerbacks had last season (Ward had three, while Green had one), and that was their contribution to the Browns' 11 total interceptions for the year, which ranked tied for 29th in the league. It shows just how much better the room can be even though they still performed well at different points of last season.

Says it all: "It's probably not going to be rotating guys within a game. But what you might see, depending on the matchup, you might see different players playing nickel in different games. A bigger guy that plays more physical, we might have one guy in there. A small, shifty, quick guy, we might have somebody else in there. There's the way we play our coverage. There's a lot of carryover between corner and nickel. It's not its own specific position, so I think it'll make us compartmentalize and be able to move guys around a little bit more." - Schwartz on how the Browns might rotate players at the slot position throughout the season