Position Preview

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the QBs

The Browns’ offseason strategy has been geared toward giving Watson his best shot of returning to Pro Bowl form — and they have plenty of reasons to believe he will

Jul 21, 2023 at 01:10 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

072023_QBsPreview

Can you believe it? Training camp is just one day away. It's been another busy offseason for the Browns, and we'll start seeing how all the new and refined pieces come together very soon. We're preparing for it all with a comprehensive preview of every position on the roster, rolling next with the quarterbacks.

The Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson

Joshua Dobbs

Kellen Mond

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Photos: In Focus - Deshaun Watson's 2022

Check out the best photos of QB Deshaun Watson from his first season with the Browns

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
1 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
2 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
3 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
4 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
5 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
6 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
7 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
8 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
9 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
10 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
11 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
12 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
13 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.
14 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Browns lost 14-28.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
15 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
16 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
17 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.
18 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders on January 1, 2023 at FedEx Field. The Browns won 24-10.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
19 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
20 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
21 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
22 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
23 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.
24 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns on December 24, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-17.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
25 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
26 / 31

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
27 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
28 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.
29 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium. The Browns lost 23-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.
30 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans on December 4, 2022 at NRG Stadium. The Browns won 27-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.
31 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-3.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

What we know: This offseason was all about continuing to build the offense around Deshaun Watson's skills, and the Browns have a lot of belief that Watson will play better than he did in his first six games last season. Watson backed that belief up with several strong throws during spring practices and has been lauded by coaches and teammates for the work he's put in to master what appears to be a refined playbook, which is different from the one the Browns used a year ago. The success of the Browns hinges on Watson returning to his Pro Bowl form, and with multiple new receiving weapons at his disposal and a full training camp knowing he'll be starting in Week 1, there are plenty of reasons the Browns should feel confident in Watson bouncing back.

What we don't know: Who will be Watson's backup? And will the Browns keep two or three backups on their roster? Dobbs is the top veteran behind Watson and is a smart, mobile player who fits what the Browns ask of QBs in their playbook, while Mond and Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in the spring, are two young prospects who will have a chance to prove themselves in the preseason. Thompson-Robinson, in particular, will be worth watching in preseason games, as the Browns could look to keep him on their roster as a long-term backup QB option behind Watson.

The biggest number: 6.5. That was Watson's average yards per pass attempt in his six games last year, which was the lowest of his career by over a full yard. The Browns will look to bring that number back to where it was before — at over eight yards per attempt — with the new deep field weapons (Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin) and an enhanced playbook designed to provide Watson with more explosive opportunities.

Says it all: "I'm pretty far ahead of where I was last year. Last year was, as far as football, being on the field, just running a new system, trying to adapt to different teammates, different players, how guys run routes, how Kevin calls the plays and just being able to process the game at the speed I know. Being a year in and being able to talk to Kevin and (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) about what we want to do and being confident about it, it allows me to play a little bit faster when I'm on the field." - Watson on how much improvement he feels he's made heading into his second season in Cleveland

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster last year?: 2

Related Content

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the WRs

The most revamped position on the roster should allow the Browns to reach a new level of explosiveness in their pass game

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the TEs

David Njoku should have a great opportunity for a career-year, while Jordan Akins, the lone free-agent addition to the group, will reunite with Deshaun Watson

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the O-Line

The offensive line looks mostly the same from three years ago and has become the most stable position on the roster

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the RBs

The Browns appear ready to utilize a new No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb, while any more positions in the room will come down to a training camp competition

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the safeties

Two Super Bowl-winning veterans were added to elevate the secondary — and help one key returning player discover his best form

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the CBs

The cornerback room is arguably the deepest position on the roster — and it has plenty of potential to be a stronger group because of it

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the LBs

After the linebacker group was ravaged by injuries a year ago, the Browns are banking on bounce-back seasons from a familiar core of players

news

Browns 2023 Position Preview: Breaking down the D-Line

With several new pieces, the defensive line could be one of the most improved positions on the roster

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the safeties

The group is headlined by three young, versatile players who could all be in for big seasons

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the cornerbacks

One year after coping with injuries and putting the depth of the position to the test, the cornerbacks room is flush with talent and now arguably one of the deepest positions on the roster

news

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the specialists and returners

The Browns know what they have from a kicking standpoint, but the returning competition will be one to watch in training camp

Advertising