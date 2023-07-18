Browns unveil white alternate throwback helmets

The Browns have introduced a new alternate helmet — and are tapping deeper than ever into their franchise's history to bring back a true throwback look.

For three games in 2023, the Browns will wear a white alternate helmet with the same white throwback jerseys the team wore in 2021, returning a look that hasn't been worn by the Browns since the franchise was born in 1946. The helmet will also include an orange and brown stripe down the middle and will be the first time the Browns have worn a non-orange helmet in over seven decades.

The Browns will debut the helmets on the road in Week 2 against the Steelers for Monday Night Football. They will then wear them back at home at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, which will also be the final home regular season game of the season. All games are part of the team's White Out Series, presented by DUDE Wipes, and fans are encouraged to join the team in wearing white.