Wear white to Sunday's Browns game vs. the 49ers

As part of the Browns White Out Series presented by DUDE Wipes, fans are encouraged to wear white to Sunday's game against the 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Oct. 15.
The Browns will sport their throwback uniforms and white alternate helmets for the second time this season against San Francisco for Week 6. Cleveland previously wore the white uniforms and helmets against the Steelers in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday. Let's white out Cleveland Browns Stadium!