Browns release DT Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Perion Winfrey.
Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.
The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Perion Winfrey.
Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.
The Browns released T Joe Haeg to make room on the roster
Tillman, a third-round pick, is the sixth of the club's seven 2023 draft picks to sign.
The Browns have added a three-time Pro Bowler to their defensive line
The group of undrafted free agents is comprised of two offensive players and seven defensive players
The Browns have signed Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cameron Mitchell and Luke Wypler