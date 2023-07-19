Transactions

Browns release DT Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.

Jul 19, 2023 at 09:54 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
071923_Perrion

The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Perion Winfrey.

Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.

Related Content

news

Browns sign CB Thakarius Keyes

The team also waived C Dawson Deaton with an injury designation

news

Browns sign WR Ra'Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford

The Browns released T Joe Haeg to make room on the roster

news

Browns sign T Dawand Jones

All seven of the Browns' 2023 draft picks have now been signed

news

Browns sign WR Cedric Tillman

Tillman, a third-round pick, is the sixth of the club's seven 2023 draft picks to sign.

news

Browns sign CB Chris Westry

Westry is in his second NFL season out of Kentucky

news

Browns acquire Pro Bowl DE Za'Darius Smith in trade with Vikings

The Browns have added a three-time Pro Bowler to their defensive line

news

Browns waive 2 players

The Browns have waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry II.

news

Browns sign 9 undrafted free agents

The group of undrafted free agents is comprised of two offensive players and seven defensive players

news

Browns sign five 2023 draft picks

The Browns have signed Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cameron Mitchell and Luke Wypler

news

Browns waive 2 players

DT Ben Stille and WR Marquez Stevenson have been waived

news

Browns sign S Rodney McLeod

McLeod becomes the most experienced player on the roster and is coming off a career-best season with the Colts

Advertising