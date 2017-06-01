News

Browns acquire DB Calvin Pryor from New York Jets

Jun 01, 2017 at 02:04 AM
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with the New York Jets that will send DB Calvin Pryor to the Browns in exchange for LB Demario Davis.

"Calvin is a young-experienced safety that has upside," said Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown. "We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete. Demario is a guy that we developed the utmost respect for in his time with our team, not only as a professional but also as a person. We appreciate all he did for our organization in his time in Cleveland."

Pryor is 5-11, 207 pounds and entering his fourth NFL season out of Louisville. Originally a first round pick (18th overall) by New York in 2014, he has started 38 of his 44 career games. He has registered 184 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and half of a sack. He started all 15 games he appeared in last season and amassed 60 tackles, six passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Davis spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jets before signing with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He finished second on team with 99 tackles last year and added two sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

