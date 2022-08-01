Browns activate OT Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

The Browns on Monday activated OT Jack Conklin from the active/physically-unable-to-perform list. In addition, they have waived WR Isaiah Weston with an injury designation and signed WR Derrick Dillon.
Conklin is a seven-year veteran who spent the offseason recovering from a season-ending knee injury. He was a First Team All-Pro player in 2020 but was limited to seven games last year due to the knee injury and an elbow injury suffered earlier in the season.
Dillon was an undrafted free agent from LSU who started his career in 2020. He spent most of the 2021 season on the Giants' practice squad.