Browns activate TE David Njoku, elevate DT Joey Ivie

Oct 10, 2020 at 10:01 AM
The Cleveland Browns have activated TE David Njoku from injured reserve and elevated DT Joey Ivie to the active roster from the practice squad*. In addition, the club signed DE Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.

Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown during the season opener at Baltimore on Sept. 13. He left the game with a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 14 and was designated for return on Oct. 7. A first round pick in 2017, Njoku has recorded 96 receptions for 1,116 yards with 10 touchdowns in 37 career games. Njoku is No. 85.

Ivie is a second-year player, who was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Last season, the 6-3, 295-pound Florida Gator saw action for the first time in his career, playing in five games for the Kansas City Chiefs and three contests for the Tennessee Titans. A native of Dade City, Fla., Ivie has spent the first four weeks of the 2020 season on the Browns' practice squad. He will wear No. 66.

Malveaux, 6-6, 265 pounds, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 out of the University of Houston. He appeared in 13 games from 2017-18 between the Dolphins (nine) and the Arizona Cardinals (four) and wasn't on a roster last year. Malveaux joined the San Francisco 49ers for a brief stint at the end of training camp this season, but was released during final roster cuts. The Hamshire, Texas native has registered 15 tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed in his career.

* New this season, a club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team's practice squad the day following the game.

