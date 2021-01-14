Transactions

Presented by

Browns activate WR KhaDarel Hodge

Cleveland gets back another key playmaker

Jan 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster move:  

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

WR KhaDarel Hodge

Hodge, who has appeared in nine games this season, has 11 receptions for 180 yards.

