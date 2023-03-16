Browns agree to terms with S Juan Thornhill on 3-year deal

The Browns continued to bolster their defense in the early stages of free agency Thursday by agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with S Juan Thornhill, a four-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl winner who had his best season in 2022.

A second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2019, Thornhill has played in 65 career games with 52 starts and has totaled eight career interceptions with 20 pass breakups and 234 tackles. He was a top secondary player for the Super-Bowl winning Chiefs last season, matching his career-high from his rookie season with three interceptions and setting career-highs with nine pass breakups and 71 tackles. He also helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV and appear in Super Bowl LV.