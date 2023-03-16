Browns agree to terms with S Juan Thornhill on 3-year deal

The Browns continued to bolster their defense in the early stages of free agency Thursday by agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with S Juan Thornhill, a four-year veteran and two-time Super Bowl winner who had his best season in 2022.
A second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2019, Thornhill has played in 65 career games with 52 starts and has totaled eight career interceptions with 20 pass breakups and 234 tackles. He was a top secondary player for the Super-Bowl winning Chiefs last season, matching his career-high from his rookie season with three interceptions and setting career-highs with nine pass breakups and 71 tackles. He also helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV and appear in Super Bowl LV.
"I can't wait to get on the field and show Cleveland what I have," Thornhill said. "Having the chance to play on this defense is going to be special and I'm thankful to have the opportunity. Let's go Dawg Pound."
Check out photos of new Browns S Juan Thornhill, who agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Cleveland
Thornhill has missed just one regular season game in his career and played every snap in 12 games last season, securing a 75.2 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked 12th among all safeties last season. His 72.7 defensive grade was also tied for 20th among safeties, and his 90.3 overall grade from Week 16 through the Super Bowl was the top grade among safeties.
"Juan is a talented young player, who brings a ton of experience from a winning environment," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has great instincts and is always around the ball. He will be a good addition to our defense."
Thornhill instantly becomes a top starter in the Browns' secondary, which is also set to include fourth-year veteran Grant Delpit in the safety room.
Thornhill is the third player the Browns have added in free agency this offseason, joining DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo.