Browns agree to terms with Joel Bitonio

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Sunday agreed to terms with OL Joel Bitonio. General Manager Ray Farmer made the announcement.
The Browns now have come to terms with five of their six 2014 draft selections.
The 6-4, 305-pound Bitonio (pronounced buh-TONE-ee-oh) was selected in the second round (35th overall). He appeared in 51 games at Nevada. He started his final 38 games, with 26 starts at right tackle, before opening all 12 contests at left tackle as a senior.
Bitonio was credited with allowing just two sacks on 821 pass attempts.
A native of Long Beach, Calif., he graduated from Woodrow Wilson Classical High School.