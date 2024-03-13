Browns agree to terms with RB Nyheim Hines

The Browns added depth to their running back room as they agreed to terms with RB Nyheim Hines on a deal.

Hines is entering his sixth NFL season, and has rushed for 1,202 yards on 306 attempts with 10 rushing touchdowns. He also has 240 receptions for 1,778 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his career. He has also returned 89 punts with an 11.4 average and two touchdowns and 32 kickoffs for a 25.5 average with two scores. In 2022, he led the NFL with two kickoff return touchdowns.

The Colts first drafted Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, and in the first four years of his career in Indianapolis, established himself as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. He was then traded to Buffalo during the 2022 season and played nine games with the Bills that year. Hines found his way to impact the game in Buffalo on special teams, as he was a standout in kick return. His most impactful game came when he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in their win over the Patriots on Jan. 8, 2023.

Hines missed the 2023 season due to a knee injury he sustained before training camp. He was released by the Bills on March 6, making him a free agent ahead of the negotiation period and beginning of free agency.