Browns agree to terms with RB Nyheim Hines

Hines brings depth and versatility to Cleveland's running back room

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:09 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns added depth to their running back room as they agreed to terms with RB Nyheim Hines on a deal.

Hines is entering his sixth NFL season, and has rushed for 1,202 yards on 306 attempts with 10 rushing touchdowns. He also has 240 receptions for 1,778 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his career. He has also returned 89 punts with an 11.4 average and two touchdowns and 32 kickoffs for a 25.5 average with two scores. In 2022, he led the NFL with two kickoff return touchdowns.

The Colts first drafted Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, and in the first four years of his career in Indianapolis, established himself as a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. He was then traded to Buffalo during the 2022 season and played nine games with the Bills that year. Hines found his way to impact the game in Buffalo on special teams, as he was a standout in kick return. His most impactful game came when he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in their win over the Patriots on Jan. 8, 2023.

Hines missed the 2023 season due to a knee injury he sustained before training camp. He was released by the Bills on March 6, making him a free agent ahead of the negotiation period and beginning of free agency.

He joins an offense with a familiar face as the offensive coordinator, as former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey became the Browns new offensive coordinator in February. With star RB Nick Chubb returning from a knee injury, Hines adds depth and versatility to that room alongside Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. Ford rushing for 813 yards and 204 carries and four touchdowns, while Strong added 291 yards on 63 carries and one touchdown.

Photos: Nyheim Hines through the years

Check out photos of new Browns RB Nyheim Hines, who has spent time with the Bills and Colts throughout his NFL career.

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) scores a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) scores a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) runs in a touchdown on a punt return during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) runs in a touchdown on a punt return during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) is hoisted by offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. It was the first of two first-half touchdown runs for Hines. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex )
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) is hoisted by offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. It was the first of two first-half touchdown runs for Hines. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex )

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a kick return during the first half of and NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a kick return during the first half of and NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) does a back flip after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) does a back flip after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines runs against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines runs against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs in for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs to the outside during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs to the outside during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) celebrates a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines (21) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts' Nyheim Hines (21) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
File- This Nov. 25, 2017, file photo shows North Carolina State's Nyheim Hines (7) running against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack (8-4) is seeking the second-most wins in school history, and trying to stay in the final College Football Playoff rankings. N.C. State was No. 24 going into bowl season. "This year it's really important to have a Top 25 finish," Hines said. "We haven't done that yet since I've been here." (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
File- This Nov. 25, 2017, file photo shows North Carolina State's Nyheim Hines (7) running against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C. The Wolfpack (8-4) is seeking the second-most wins in school history, and trying to stay in the final College Football Playoff rankings. N.C. State was No. 24 going into bowl season. "This year it's really important to have a Top 25 finish," Hines said. "We haven't done that yet since I've been here." (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (42) poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (42) poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2018 National Football League
