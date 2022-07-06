Transactions

Browns agree to trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

Cleveland to acquire a conditional 2024 draft pick from Carolina.

Jul 06, 2022 at 02:57 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns on Wednesday agreed to trade four-year QB veteran Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick.

"We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said. "From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future."

Mayfield, the first overall pick of the 2018 draft, will depart Cleveland with 14,125 passing yards, 92 touchdowns, 56 interceptions and a 29-30 record. He ranks third in team history in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes and is the only player in Browns history to throw for 3,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.

"Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback," Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. "Baker's competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career."

The Browns now have Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs in their QB room.

