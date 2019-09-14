Browns aiming to clean up technique, get to quarterback more often in Week 2

The Browns registered 12 pressures of Mariota on a total of 32 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, which isn't a gaudy total but is just outside the top 10 in the NFL for pressure percentage. Cleveland pressured Mariota on 37.5 percent of possible dropbacks and hurried Mariota seven times, again per PFF.

Those are solid numbers, and match up more with what was visible on tape than what the box score showed. But we all know what "almost" only counts in, and it isn't football. So how do the Browns get home more often in the weeks ahead?

"I think it is complementary football, No. 1," defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Friday. "They are close, so we got to make sure that we are a little closer on the backend to make them hold the ball a little bit more. We talk about that all the time trying to complement one another. Good coverage is going to make the quarterback hold the ball. Good pass rush is going to make the quarterback get rid of the ball quicker. So that is going to be the key, complementary football. The biggest thing with us this week, I know they like to go over the top with (wide receiver) (Robby) Anderson, No. 11, we can not give up the big play like we did last week."