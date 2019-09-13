Rookie LBs Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki waiting in the wings - News & Notes

Sep 13, 2019 at 01:14 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Adarius Taylor's ankle injury could put the Browns' rookie linebackers one step closer to the field.

Taylor, who is listed as Cleveland's starting SAM linebacker, hasn't practiced this week because of a high ankle sprain. Though Taylor played just three snaps in the season opener, an opportunity could be available Monday for the likes of rookie linebackers Mack Wilson and Sione Takitaki.

Takitaki, who missed a large chunk of the preseason with a hamstring injury, was inactive in Sunday's opener but is no longer considered injured, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. Wilson did not see the field on defense but was active on special teams.

Veterans Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey played every snap, as the Browns utilized a 4-2-5 look for the vast majority of the game.

"I think will be in the position to be able to step up in that room," Wilks said. "Joe as well as Kirko have been playing outstanding. I am real pleased with where the linebackers are. We got to find ways right here to create takeaways on the defensive side of the ball. That was really the difference in the game last week. When you look at we did not take the ball away and they did."

Photos: A Look at Tuesday's Practice

Check out photos from today's practice by team photographer Matt Starkey

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) and Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas (20) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide Receiver Sheldon Gibson (17) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive guard Justin McCray (67) and Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Wide receiver Derrick Willies (84) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2019.

No Player during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Drew Stanton (5) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Guard Eric Kush (72) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 10, 2019.

Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks during practice on September 10, 2019.

Related Links

-- In the event Dontrell Hilliard is unavailable, running back D'Ernest Johnson will more than likely be the Browns' top option on kick returns Monday against the Jets.

Hilliard suffered a concussion during last week's loss to the Titans and has yet to practice. Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer liked what he saw from Johnson on his 23-yard return late in the action against the Titans.

"He has done a good job for us," Priefer said. "He only got out to about the 25 but he was one block away from making a much bigger play. It was pretty well-blocked, we just got to finish and that is going to be the emphasis today when we talk about kickoff returns."

Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains an option on punt returns after filling in for Hilliard on Sunday.

"A guy like Jarvis, he is such a team guy," Priefer said. "He is the one that came up to me and says, 'I am ready to go if you need me.' Then, we put him in there. He is a guy, you know he is going to catch the ball. You know he is going to get what he can get. He is going to make good decisions back there."

-- Priefer was delighted to see Josh Cribbs among the 122 modern era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2020 class. Cribbs was one of just eight first-year eligible players to make the list.

Cribbs, who starred for the Browns from 2005-2012, holds 11 Browns return records and is tied for first in NFL history with 8 kickoff return touchdowns.

"I hope he gets a bunch of votes, I hope he gets in because he did some great things and I know we coached against him and he was not a fun man to coach against," Priefer said. "He is one of those guys, he was not going down easy. He may not have been the fastest but he was going to be the toughest and the strongest, and he was going to hit the scene full speed and you are going to have to have a lot of people around him to get him down."

