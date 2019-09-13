Morgan Burnett eager to face best friend Demaryius Thomas on 'MNF'

It would seem logical, then, for Burnett to be able to easily relate with Thomas, who has gone from eight and a half seasons in Denver to half of a campaign in Houston, a preseason and one regular season game spent in New England, and now New York. Those last three stops have come in less than a year's time.

"Demaryius is a positive person," Burnett explained, "so he's always going to be in good spirits as long as he can compete, as long as he can play. He's all excited and he's ready to go, and that's what I respect about him."

Thomas brings a bigger-bodied threat to the Jets, who just lost such a threat in Quincy Enunwa when a neck injury ended his season after just one week. He also carries with him some experience with the kings of the AFC East, even if his time in New England didn't last all that long.

He'll bring both, plus a friendly rivalry with his best friend to Monday night's contest, which is sure to be filled with energy. Bragging rights will be on the line, too, according to Burnett.