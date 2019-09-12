Freddie Kitchens says team's unity will help DE Chris Smith during difficult time

Smith, who has been with the team since he signed as a free agent in March of 2018, is well-liked in Cleveland. His jovial personality endears himself to teammates and those who cover the team alike, and he's never been afraid to break out his signature belly rub celebration.

He and Cordero had just welcomed their first child, Haven Harris Smith, in August, making Wednesday's news that much more difficult to bear.

"The way we try to approach things is like I said, we want to become close," Kitchens said. "I tell these guys all the time, this thing, this football season is about the journey. So you want to be around guys that want to be on the journey with you. To do that, you have to care about each other. If you want to get the most out of your team, you have to start, at some point, caring about each other. And when you do that, that builds relationships. And Chris is one of those guys. His smile is infectious. His personality is infectious. He's just overall well-liked and of course everybody in that locker room is hurting for him."

As is the case with anything in life, the clock keeps ticking and the calendar continues to move, meaning Smith, his family and Cordero's family will be forced to adjust to their new, painful reality. Kitchens expressed the importance of Smith's teammates in the grieving and healing process, and added none of it has to do with Smith being on the field. It's about the brotherhood that Smith and his teammates have already established.