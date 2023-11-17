Browns and ILTHY® collaboration continues with second drop of original Cleveland merchandise 

The Cleveland Browns will release additional pieces of their unique apparel collection with ILTHY® this Sunday ahead of the Browns—Steelers matchup. The newest drop featuring an orange hooded sweatshirt and a brown crewneck will be available in limited quantities for fans on the market for new pieces to represent their city and team.

The partnership with the Browns and ILTHY®, a Cleveland based art & apparel company, was made possible through the NFL's local merchandise collaboration initiative, which is intended to diversify teams' product assortment with highly localized offerings.

"Our latest collaboration adds premium fleece items just in time for the holidays. Each piece showcases our commitment to superior quality, blending the excitement of Browns fandom with unparalleled comfort. This next wave proudly represents both the spirit of our home team and level of detail and quality you can expect from ILTHY®," said CEO of ILTHY® Kumar Arora.

The first ILTHY®—Cleveland Browns merchandise drop included two t-shirt styles and a hoodie and was released on Oct. 15.

The new apparel will drop at 9 a.m. this Sunday and can be found at the Browns Pro Shop and will also be live via Fanatics at shop.clevelandbrowns.com. Apparel from the Oct. 15 drop will also be restocked in limited quantities.

About ILTHY®: