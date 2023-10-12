Browns and ILTHY® partner for unique Cleveland merchandise collaboration

The Cleveland Browns have partnered with ILTHY®, an art & apparel company, to produce limited-edition apparel items that will drop this Sunday, Oct. 15, offering Browns fans new, exciting branded items to wear on gameday and beyond.
The partnership was made possible through the NFL's local merchandise collaboration initiative, which is intended to diversify teams' product assortment with highly localized offerings. ILTHY®'s Cleveland Browns merchandise drop will include two t-shirt styles and a hoodie.
"We're so excited to partner with iLTHY®, a leader in the Cleveland fashion and art space whose unique products were the perfect fit for our merchandise collaboration," said Haslam Sports Group Senior Vice President, Marketing & Media Brent Rossi. "ILTHY® has become instrumental to Cleveland's streetwear culture and we know Browns fans will be eager to sport these limited-edition unique products to represent their city and their team."
"This collaboration between the Browns and ILTHY® embodies the vibrant spirit and passion of Cleveland. We're honored to merge our design sensibilities with the legacy of the Browns, creating something truly special for the fans," said entrepreneur Kumar Arora.
The apparel drop is at 9 a.m. this Sunday and can be found at the Browns Pro Shop. It will also be live via Fanatics at shop.clevelandbrowns.com. In addition, a second drop of apparel will be released later this season. Products will be in limited quantities.
About ILTHY®
Founded in 2010, ILTHY® is an art & apparel brand that masterfully blends sports, pop culture, and nostalgia into timeless pieces. With its distinctive bold colors and audacious spirit, ILTHY® has not only become a staple in Cleveland's street culture but has also garnered a vast online following. Established by Glen Infante and entrepreneur Kumar Arora, the brand evolved from its initial pop-up gallery in 2011 in Cleveland to a collaborative nexus for artists, athletes, and creatives. Over the years, ILTHY® has continuously innovated, introducing a range of unique products while staying true to its vibrant style.