Browns announce additions, changes to 2023 coaching staff

The Browns announced changes and additions to their coaching staff for the 2023 season Monday by assigning new roles to six people on head coach Kevin Stefanski's previous staff and welcoming two new coaches to the staff.

New additions include Ephraim Banda as a safeties coach, who has coached at the college level since 2011 with tenures at his alma mater Incarnate Word, Texas, Mississippi State, Miami and Utah State. Bill Musgrave, who has been an NFL offensive coordinator for 12 seasons and was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for California the last three years, has joined the team as a senior offensive assistant. Riley Hecklinski has been named a coordinator of coaching logistics after serving as a scouting assistant with the Browns since 2020.

Kevin Rogers, who has been on Stefanski's staff as a senior offensive assistant since 2020, has been moved into a senior assistant/special projects role. A football coach since 1974, Rogers will begin his ninth season in the NFL.

Ashton Grant, who was an offensive quality control coach last season, will now serve as offensive assistant/quarterbacks. Grant has been with the Browns since 2020 when he started as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow, an opportunity each NFL team offers to minority coaches during offseason programs, and then became the team's first ever Bill Willis Diversity Coaching Fellow from 2020-2021.

Callie Brownson, who was the Chief of Staff and assistant wide receivers coach last season, has moved into a full-time role as the assistant wide receivers coach, where she'll continue to work with Chad O'Shea, the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator. She will enter her fourth season with the Browns after she previously interned with the Bills and Jets.

On the defense, former assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch has been named the cornerbacks coach. Lynch enters his fourth season with the Browns.