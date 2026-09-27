Browns announce inactives for Week 3 vs. Panthers

The Cleveland Browns announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
INACTIVES
CB Tyson Campbell
QB Taylen Green (3QB)
LB Justin Jefferson
C Parker Brailsford
G Teven Jenkins
The Cleveland Browns announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
INACTIVES
CB Tyson Campbell
QB Taylen Green (3QB)
LB Justin Jefferson
C Parker Brailsford
G Teven Jenkins
Cleveland travels to Tampa to face the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m.
Cleveland travels to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m.
Browns take on the Patriots at Huntington Bank Field at 8 p.m.
Browns take on the Bills at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.
Browns take on the Bears at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET
Cleveland faces Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.
Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.
Cleveland hosts Buffalo at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.
Cleveland faces the Bears in Chicago at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET
Cleveland hosts Tennessee at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m.