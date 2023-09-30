Browns announce Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery

Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2

Sep 30, 2023 at 06:04 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Nick Chubb injury update

The Browns released the following statement on Saturday on Nick Chubb's surgery:

Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery yesterday to repair ligament damage sustained in the September 18th game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Yesterday's surgery repaired damage to his medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament. As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months. Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicate that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season.

The Browns have continued to keep Chubb as a part of the team in a plethora of ways following his season-ending injury. HC Kevin Stefanski honored him with a game ball following the 27-3 win over the Titans, and personally delivered him the game ball on Sunday night. DE Myles Garrett wore Chubb's name and No. 24 on tape on his wrist. RB Kareem Hunt wore a Chubb jersey to the game on Sept. 24.

