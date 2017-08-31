News

Browns announce players likely out vs. Bears

Aug 31, 2017 at 11:29 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

CHICAGO -- The following Browns are not expected to play in tonight's preseason finale against the Bears. [

lecom_300x250.jpg

](http://bit.ly/2wNaN5E)

No.      Pos.     Name
7          QB      DeShone Kizer
17 QB Brock Osweiler
18 WR Kenny Britt
19 WR Corey Coleman
20 DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
21 DB Jamar Taylor
22 DB Jabrill Peppers
29 RB Duke Johnson Jr.
30 DB Derrick Kindred
31 RB Brandon Wilds (shoulder)
34 RB Isaiah Crowell
35 DB Jason McCourty
35 DB Howard Wilson (knee)
40 RB Danny Vitale (ankle)
44 DL Nate Orchard (groin)
51 LB Jamie Collins Sr.
53 LB Joe Schobert
55 DL Danny Shelton (knee)
58 LB Christian Kirksey
64 OL JC Tretter
70 OL Kevin Zeitler
73 OL Joe Thomas
75 OL Joel Bitonio (knee)
90 DL Emmanuel Ogbah
93 DL Trevon Coley
95 DL Myles Garrett
96 DL Xavier Cooper (ankle)
98 DL Jamie Meder

EXPECTED STARTING LINEUP:

91 Tyrone Holmes start at DE

99 Caleb Brantley starts at DT

65 Larry Ogunjobi starts at DT

94 Carl Nassib starts at DE

54 Dominique Alexander starts at WILL

49 Kenneth Olugbode starts at MIKE

52 James Burgess starts at SAM

28 Darius Hillary starts at CB

38 Channing Stribling starts at CB

24 Ibraheim Campbell starts at S

43 Kai Nacua starts at S

81 Rashard Higgins starts at WR

78 Rod Johnson starts at LT

77 John Greco starts at LG

62 Austin Reiter starts at C

66 Spencer Drango starts at RG

72 Shon Coleman starts at RT

86 Randall Telfer starts at TE

87 Seth DeValve starts at TE

80 Ricardo Louis starts at WR

6 Cody Kessler starts at QB

27 Matthew Dayes starts at RB

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising