Browns announce players likely out vs. Bears

CHICAGO -- The following Browns are not expected to play in tonight's preseason finale against the Bears. [
No. Pos. Name
7 QB DeShone Kizer
17 QB Brock Osweiler
18 WR Kenny Britt
19 WR Corey Coleman
20 DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
21 DB Jamar Taylor
22 DB Jabrill Peppers
29 RB Duke Johnson Jr.
30 DB Derrick Kindred
31 RB Brandon Wilds (shoulder)
34 RB Isaiah Crowell
35 DB Jason McCourty
35 DB Howard Wilson (knee)
40 RB Danny Vitale (ankle)
44 DL Nate Orchard (groin)
51 LB Jamie Collins Sr.
53 LB Joe Schobert
55 DL Danny Shelton (knee)
58 LB Christian Kirksey
64 OL JC Tretter
70 OL Kevin Zeitler
73 OL Joe Thomas
75 OL Joel Bitonio (knee)
90 DL Emmanuel Ogbah
93 DL Trevon Coley
95 DL Myles Garrett
96 DL Xavier Cooper (ankle)
98 DL Jamie Meder
EXPECTED STARTING LINEUP: