Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 18 vs. Bengals

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 18 game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on CBS.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Anthony Schwartz
|Ja'Marcus Bradley
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|#Alex Taylor
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|C
|JC Tretter
|Nick Harris
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Michael Dunn
|RT
|James Hudson III
|Blake Hance
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|David Njoku
|Harrison Bryant
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Rashard Higgins
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|Case Keenum
|Kyle Lauletta
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Demetric Felton
|FB
|Andy Janovich
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Porter Gustin
|LDT
|Malik Jackson
|Jordan Elliott
|RDT
|Malik McDowell
|Sheldon Day
|Tommy Togiai
|RDE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|#Tony Fields II
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Jacob Phillips
|#Elijah Lee
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Malcolm Smith
|Willie Harvey Jr.
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|Troy Hill
|A.J. Green
|RCB
|Greg Newsome II
|Greedy Williams
|SS
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|Grant Delpit
|FS
|John Johnson III
|M.J. Stewart Jr.
|Richard LeCounte III
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|P
|Dustin Colquitt
|K
|Chase McLaughlin
|H
|Dustin Colquitt
|KR
|Anthony Schwartz
|Demetric Felton
|PR
|Demetric Felton
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - Injured
# - On reserve/COVID-19 list