Depth Chart

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 6 vs. Patriots

Cleveland hosts New England for Week 6

Oct 11, 2022 at 02:57 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 6 game Sunday against the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd
WRAmari CooperAnthony SchwartzMichael Woods II
LTJedrick Wills Jr.James Hudson III
LGJoel BitonioDrew Forbes
CEthan PocicMichael Dunn
RGWyatt TellerHjalte Froholdt
RTJack ConklinChris HubbardJoe Haeg
TEDavid Njoku
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesDavid BellDemetric Felton Jr.
QBJacoby BrissettJoshua DobbsKellen Mond
RBNick ChubbKareem HuntD'Ernest Johnson
TEHarrison BryantPharaoh Brown

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd
LDEMyles GarrettIsaiah ThomasIsaac Rochell
LDTJordan ElliottTommy Togiai
RDTTaven BryanPerrion Winfrey
RDEJadeveon ClowneyAlex Wright
WILLJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahTony Fields II
MIKEJacob Phillips
SAMSione TakitakiJordan Kunaszyk
LCBDenzel Ward*#Greedy WilliamsA.J. Green
RCBGreg Newsome IIMartin Emerson Jr.Thomas Graham Jr.
SSGrant DelpitRonnie Harrison Jr.
FSJohn Johnson IIID'Anthony Bell

Special Teams

Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey Bojorquez
KCade York
HCorey Bojoroquez
KRD'Ernest Johnson
PRDemetric Felton Jr.
LSCharley Hughlett

* - injured

# - Designated for return

