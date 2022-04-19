Browns back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus to start offseason program

The Browns are back in Berea for the first time in the 2022 offseason

Apr 19, 2022 at 01:40 PM
Browns players arrived back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Tuesday under a blanket of snow, a fitting and familiar Cleveland scene as the team settles into Phase One of the offseason program.

For the next two weeks, players and coaches will convene back in Berea for the first time since the 2021 season for meetings and strength and rehabilitation training. Participation is voluntary throughout all of the offseason program — save for a three-day mandatory minicamp in June — although plenty of veterans are still expected to be in attendance as the Browns begin the first of several steps toward the 2022 season.

After Phase One, the Browns will head into two more phases that will feature on-field workouts, including rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp. Here's what those periods will look like:

Phase Two: A three-week phase where on-field workouts are permitted to individual or group instruction and drills. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three: A four-week phase where teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Dates for the rookie minicamp have yet to be announced, but we do know when the OTAs and mandatory minicamp will take place…

OTA Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

We'll have you covered throughout it all at ClevelandBrowns.com.

