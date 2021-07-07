Browns Breakdowns: What James Hudson III brings to the offensive line

In the passing game, Hudson never allowed a sack last season — one of the biggest reasons why his draft stock ascended in 2020. He held his own, too, against Georgia in the Peach Bowl and kept the pocket clean despite going up against several other NFL prospects, including top-ranked defensive end Azeez Ojulari.

Those types of games carry extra value to mid-round prospects such as Hudson, and his strong reps certainly were a reason why the Browns were comfortable taking him in the fourth round.

"He looks like he's been playing tackle for a lot longer than he has," Brugler said. "He doesn't look outmatched. He does a nice job of engaging, controlling his target."

One of the most important reasons Brugler believes Hudson is on track to be a potential starter in coming years is because of who Hudson will have as his coaches.

Bill Callahan, who has more than four decades of coaching experience and is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the NFL, will be his first offensive line coach, and Scott Peters, assistant offensive line coach and technique guru, will be hands on in helping Hudson grow, too.

The coaching duo helped mold the Browns offensive line into arguably the best unit in the NFL last season, and Brugler knows they were hungry to receive another player like Hudson, who has the raw traits to take some big steps at the professional level.