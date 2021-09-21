Browns celebrate completion of 10th high-quality synthetic turf field with ceremony at Shaw High

The dedication at Shaw Stadium marks the completion of the 10th high-quality synthetic turf field installed in Ohio during the past five years as part of a field installation project started by Haslam family and Browns Give Back in 2016.

All of the new fields constructed through the program are lined for multiple sports, in addition to football, and serve as a resource to further engage students throughout their respective districts. Given the stability of the surface and less maintenance needed compared to natural grass, the fields are now more readily available to youth and community groups, as well as the respective districts.

East Cleveland City Schools is a partner district of the Cleveland Browns Foundation's Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day! Network, a statewide initiative designed to promote the importance of school attendance and put an end to chronic absenteeism. Through the program, the Browns also distributed $350,000 to East Cleveland last season to address educational needs related to the digital divide as part of the NFL's Inspire Change grant initiative.

This past spring, the Browns, East Cleveland City Schools and the NFL, represented by Commissioner Roger Goodell, welcomed government officials, student athletes, faculty and other special guests at a groundbreaking ceremony during the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

One final ceremony took place Tuesday with Browns personnel, Newsome and fullback Johnny Stanton all in attendance with school staff members. Dr. Henry Pettiegrew, Superintendent of the East Cleveland School District, and Ohio state senator Kenny Yuko were also present and spoke about their excitement of the restoration.

"We're not just going to play here," Pettiegrew said. "We're going to use this field to access our future. We will make you proud on this field, and we will have fun on this field."

After the ceremony, Newsome and Stanton spoke to the team and chatted with other staff members from the school to encourage them to use the field as much as they can. Both of them implored the students to use the field as motivation to be a good student in school, too, and recalled how their high grades as high school scholars were a major reason why they could reach the NFL.