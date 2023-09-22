Browns Celebrate Play Football Month (August 2023)

The Browns vs. Commanders preseason game was not only a highly anticipated event, but also a platform for promoting youth football in the local community. As part of the Play Football Month celebration, over 800 tickets were distributed to local youth football teams, providing them with an exciting opportunity to attend the game and witness their idols in action.

In addition, the game also saw the participation of several high school football teams and officials. Five OHSAA Football officials were invited for an in-game featured scoreboard moment, recognizing their contribution towards the sport. Avon High School held the U.S. Flag during the national anthem, while a representative from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Senate Athletic League sang the anthem, adding a touch of local flavor to the event.

The event also gave an opportunity for girls' high school flag football teams to showcase their skills during halftime. Four teams – Mentor, Hawken, Warrensville Heights and Bedford – competed in an exhibition game under the lights.

During pre-game, a rookie tackle athlete from Perry (Stark) Youth Football was chosen to walk with our Browns Team Captains for the coin toss. Following kickoff in the first and second half, we had athletes from the Perry Pirates and the Lou Groza Youth Football who served as our kickoff kids. As the kickoff kid, they have an opportunity to shine on a big stage and run onto the field to retrieve the tee after kickoff.

As we kicked off our Browns preseason games, we also launched a mini documentary called "A New Era: The Girls Flag Football Story in Northeast Ohio." The documentary highlighted the impressive growth of Girl's High School Flag Football throughout Northeast Ohio. In just one year, the number of teams playing the sport increased from nine to 30 teams, showcasing the engagement, growth and expansion of the sport in the region.

The Girls High School Flag Football celebration continued at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, where the Willoughby South Girls High School Flag Football team was recognized on-field during the Browns vs. Jets preseason game. The team was acknowledged for their accomplishments as the Cleveland Browns Girls High School Flag Football Championship in their team's inaugural year.

The Cleveland Browns' support for girls' high school flag football is a significant step towards promoting gender equality in sports. This initiative encourages young women to participate in sports, develop their athletic skills and pursue their passions. By highlighting the achievements of the Willoughby South Girls High School Flag Football team, the Cleveland Browns are focused on inspiring young women to reach for their goals and continue to excel in sports. Interested in starting a Girls Flag team at your high school? Send us an email here.

We continued the celebration through our High School HELMETS sweepstakes program, where teams, coaches, fans and communities can nominate an Ohio high school football program for a chance to win $25,000 worth of new Xenith helmets. Two Ohio high schools will receive new helmets courtesy of Meijer, University Hospitals and Xenith Helmets. Send in a nomination for a high school football program for this year's sweepstakes here.

This year, Charles F. Brush High School (Lyndhurst, Ohio) and Liberty High School (Youngstown, Ohio) won the HELMETS sweepstakes. Both teams were invited to attend an exclusive Browns walk-through practice, where they were surprised with their custom helmets to kick off their fall football season! Brush High School was greeted by QB Deshaun Watson, who distributed their surprise helmets. Whereas Liberty high school's helmets were distributed by CB Greg Newsome II, CB Martin Emerson and CB Denzel Ward.

These helmets will ensure the safety of young players is a priority and help them enjoy the sport to the fullest. The HELMETS program allows us to give back to our communities and support young athletes in their quest to become future stars.

The Cleveland Browns are marking Play Football Month by bringing back the High School Game of the Week for the 14th consecutive season. This initiative will last until the end of the 2023 high school football season. With the help of the High School Game of the Week panelists, one high school football game in Northeast Ohio will be chosen each week to be featured as the High School Game of the Week, presented by Ohio CAT and in association with Foreverlawn. The winning team from each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football regular season will receive $2,500 for their program. Moreover, the Browns will announce the High School Coach of the Year at the end of the season, who will be awarded an additional $5,000 for their program. To vote for the High School Game of the Week, click here.

The first High School Game of the Week featured matchup was part of the Nike Kickoff Classic. The Nike Kickoff Classic is a collaboration between Nike, the NFL and clubs that allows participating boys' and girls' high school teams to have a shared kickoff experience in their local markets. The Kickoff Classic began with four girls' high school flag football teams that competed during halftime of the Browns vs. Commanders preseason game on Aug. 11. The Girls HS Flag exhibition matchups included Mentor—Bedford and Hawken—Warrensville Heights. The Kickoff Classic culminated with the Euclid—Austintown-Fitch game on Aug. 18 at Euclid High School. Both teams will also receive an additional $2,500 for their program for participating in the Kickoff Classic. Austintown-Fitch earned an additional $2,500 for their victory over Euclid in the Week 1 High School Game of the Week matchup.