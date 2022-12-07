Transactions

Browns claim WR Jaelon Darden, place WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve

Darden has returned 50 punts for a 9.4 average yards per return and 21 kickoffs for 20.3 average yards per return

Dec 07, 2022 at 04:26 PM
The Cleveland Browns have claimed WR Jaelon Darden via waivers from Tampa Bay. In addition, the team placed WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) on injured reserve.

Darden (5-8, 175) is in his second season out of North Texas. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round in 2021, Darden has appeared in 21 games and recorded eight receptions for 69 yards. He has also returned 50 punts for a 9.4 average and 21 kickoffs for a 20.3 average. He appeared in 12 games with the Buccaneers this season.

Schwartz has appeared in 10 games this season and recorded four receptions for 51 yards. He added four rushing attempts for 57 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown. The 2021 third round pick suffered a concussion at Houston.

