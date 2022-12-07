Browns claim WR Jaelon Darden, place WR Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have claimed WR Jaelon Darden via waivers from Tampa Bay. In addition, the team placed WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) on injured reserve.

Darden (5-8, 175) is in his second season out of North Texas. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round in 2021, Darden has appeared in 21 games and recorded eight receptions for 69 yards. He has also returned 50 punts for a 9.4 average and 21 kickoffs for a 20.3 average. He appeared in 12 games with the Buccaneers this season.