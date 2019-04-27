Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, GM John Dorsey explain the Greedy Williams pick - Press Conference

General Manager John Dorsey and Head Coach Freddie Kitchens on CB Greedy Williams:

Opening statement:

Dorsey: "First off, we want to start off and apologize to you all for making you wait so long last night and not making a pick so that is why today we were trying to race up here and speed this thing up a little bit (laughter). We said we would try to move up and be a little aggressive on players we thought could help us."

Kitchens: "We are really excited about who we got. Watching John work in there is something else. I have never seen that side of things. To see him and his staff work like they did, it was something. If you guys could ever be a part of that, I would strongly suggest it (laughter)."

On what the Browns liked about CB Greedy Williams:

Dorsey: "I will start out by saying in all of the evaluations, he has played some of the top-caliber receivers in the SEC. If you really go watch him play the game of football, he is fluid; he is easy; he is a smooth-moving corner; and he does it effortlessly. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Shreveport (Louisiana). Very highly-talented. They speak very highly of him there (at LSU), the position coaches. Corners in the National Football League have to cover. This guy has all the skillsets to cover players in the National Football League."

Kitchens: "You guys saw all of the premium of the passing game last year in the National Football League and the direction it is going. You need more than one guy who can cover man to man. We feel like we have a couple of guys here, but I think he offers an elite level from that standpoint and skillset that enables him to cover. Just like John said, there are some guys that are going to get drafted in the next couple of days that he covered and covered well. That is apples to apples there."

On Williams' size:

Kitchens: "He is 6-1. This guy is 6-1. He will be 190. This is the prototypical corner that you look for in the National Football League. I believe he has 31 5/8 arm length. These are really good traits to have."

On Williams being a taller corner to complement CB Denzel Ward:

Dorsey: "I like big corners."

Kitchens: "I like them bigger rather than smaller. The fact that he can cover… A 'complement [in size]' to Denzel, I don't really know what that means. You have cover on one side and cover on the other. As long as we have two guys who can cover, I feel good about that."

On how excited the Browns are to draft Williams as a CB with their first pick after selecting Ward No. 4 overall last year:

Kitchens: "From a team perspective, this is a pass-oriented league. You need to be able to throw the ball and you need to be able to stop people from throwing the ball. Anytime you can cover them, your chances of diminishing their success of throwing the football increases. I think it is a benefit to us."

On an NFL.com scouting report citing Williams as a below-average tackler:

Dorsey: "How would I respond to that? He is playing in the hardest conferences there are in college football, and I think he holds up really well. I have no problem with his tackling. He will get you down. Corners are paid to cover. The tackling aspect, just get the guy down."

On if the Browns sensed Williams would be selected prior to their original slot of No. 49:

Dorsey: "You are watching the trends fall of the board. You guys saw it. You saw the corners and the defensive backs start to peel off there. It was inevitable that this guy was going to be peeled off within the next three to four spots of where we selected him. We were trying to move up there like six spots before that, too."

On if Williams is a candidate to start or if he has potential to play nickel corner:

Kitchens: "I don't think we are that far down the road yet. We just took him two minutes ago. He is definitely going to come in and compete. Our whole team is going to be competing on a day-in and day-out basis. There is no spot given to him. We have some other guys who can cover, too. He is going to come in, and we will see where it falls at the end."

On how important it was to add another CB and watching the run on CBs in the second round:

Dorsey: "We had said last night that the first run was going to be on the defensive backs. We all knew that. You could see that unfolding. You can see it came true. In the National Football League today because of the way the game has changed, you realistically have to have five corners on your team. This just gives you another extra guy who can cover and play the game of football. You can't have enough of those guys. That is a really important position in the National Football League today."

On if the Browns were targeting Williams when referencing potentially moving up six spots higher:

Dorsey: "Yeah, that is how much – I like the guy. I think the guy is a heck of a football player."

Kitchens: "To piggy back on what John said, 70 percent of the game is played in sub (packages). Sub is when five DBs are on the field. If you have five that can play, of course, your chances of being successful increases. If you have six that can play, it is even better than that. Now, you can play the pass at an elite level, and then you get your pass rush going and those guys don't have to cover quite as long. It is a passing league. It was evident last year."

On Williams' qualities and personality:

Dorsey: "If you talk to certain people at LSU, immensely talented. He is a younger guy. He is immensely talented. I think he is a third-year sophomore so he is young. From his talent perspective, he has everything that I like about it – he has hip, he has feet and he has length. He can play press, and he can play off. Now, you just want to see him mature moving forward. I think this is a really good pick."

On defending the pass by adding depth at CB: