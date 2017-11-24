Browns coordinator press conferences - 11/24

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams:

Opening statement:

"Hope you had a good Thanksgiving. After all of these years, I'm always in the office. I have had a chance to play a ton of games on Thanksgiving Day. Those are always fun. I had a chance to play several games on Christmas Day. Those are always fun. It also is important that we – (Head Coach) Hue (Jackson) does a great job of this here, and wherever I have been, I think I have done a good job – about the family of the team, the second family of the team and what we do to make sure that all of that is done correctly. We get our job done, but at the end of the day, give thanks. I think our guys did a pretty good job of that yesterday. I have been really pleased with them again. I thought last week was improved in so many ways. We still have room for improvement in our last six as we continue to press on. Young is not an excuse, but it has been fun to see some of the newcomers have reflections or recognitions of things we have talked about back in August that all of a sudden make sense. The more we continue to do those type of things, the better they will perform. There is not one guy in the room that I have right now that I don't like being around. Those guys give everything they have every day. I have to do everything I can to help them continue to improve."

On how the Browns defense has improved since the first matchup against Cincinnati:

"Really, it has been fun. This is the first time this year that they get a chance to go [play] the same year against the same opponent. What might be normal for me, for some of these guys, it is the first time. Even in college it didn't happen, that kind of stuff. It would be good for you to ask them that. As we have talked all week long, that is the reflections and that is the recognitions of things that they say, 'I can't believe I did that. I can't believe I saw it that way.' That is refreshing in that respect because it doesn't make any difference how I see it. It is how they see it during the heat of battle because they didn't do it wrong on purpose. They saw it incorrectly. It takes some time that way. When you are new to the league, it even takes more time that way. Yeah, they have had that pounded down through them. This is also the first time in a practice setting to where they have plays that are in the carded plays of what was done last time. They see and recognize. Some of them, even today, I was really pleased today with some of the recognition factors of what was going to come before the play took place. They didn't know [the play]. I don't show them that before they go out there. They had it figured out because the see it. That was a good question, and hopefully, we have to make those corrections. You can't have those things. Even last week, as dominant as they were in so many ways defensively, the two runs were incorrectly forced. I didn't say gap fit – forced. The one pass was incorrectly technique-ed and aligned. Why? 'Coach, that is only three times.' I don't care if it's one time. Why? Then, the fact that be it special teams and defense, we cause five fumbles and only one of them was recovered. Why? They get that, they see that and I have been pretty hard on that this week."

On Head Coach Hue Jackson saying DL Myles Garrett needs to make more splash plays down the stretch and why Garrett hasn't had more splash plays:

"First off, it is time on task. Second time right now is that the college game and the NFL game schematically are way different. When you are perceived to be premier, when you are perceived and respected as talented, then you don't let one guy handle one guy. You let two or three. Watch and see how many times the protections are slid to him, maxed to him to where he is not just playing against one guy. He is playing against what we call chippers. He is playing against not only a chipper but another one that was slid towards him to end up being three on one developed into two on one. Those are things you have to grow to. Those are things that we get better on when I help him with some calls about he disappears from that spot and he is not in that spot some of the times that they think he is in that spot. It will be the same way this week. We will see. When you say he is not in that spot, there is some type of a stunt game, angle difference, alignment difference that all of a sudden they came out of the huddle thinking he was there. He is getting more comfortable with that, but I am also very cognizant of not filling his head so much that he slows down. I don't want him to do that. Health, each week they all have bumps and bruises, but he is getting healthier and healthier and healthier and healthier. He will be fine. He will be fine. It is not only him. Hey, throw out another name. Who else? (LB Christian) Kirksey? (LB Joe) Schobert? (DL) Carl (Nassib)? (DL) Emmanuel (Ogbah)? Oh, Emmanuel isn't here. I'm just kidding you. It is not just him. To the point of I understand where he was drafted and I understand what that means but so does everybody else on how they decide to play the game against him."

On how tough it is to lose DL Emmanuel Ogbah for the season:

"Was it the last time we talked? I can't remember when I was bragging about how well he had done. I couldn't remember. I have CTE, too, so I don't know how long it is, but he had played so well. One more time just like we talked about (LB) Jamie (Collins), I care about him because he was moving in such a great place. Right, wrong or indifferent, he is not a linebacker. He was asked to do that. He is not. He is a defensive end. Remember back early, maybe in August or whatever, where you questioned why I was playing him there. He is a defensive end. Had I drafted him, that is where I would have played him anyway. I liked him coming out at that spot and didn't get a chance to take him at the last place I was. He has to get back into it, continue to grow and not take time off right now. He is going to take time off in the surgery and the rehabilitation process, but from the mind process and the mental process, keep growing. The mind doesn't know when you are actually doing it or visualizing it. He has to keep growing in that way. I turned Jamie into a coach, Collins. Turned him into a coach. The players know a lot more than coaches. They have to dumb down to be a coach so now they have to dumb down to come over and do what we are doing."

On Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette's 29-yard run and if DB Jabrill Peppers took a bad angle:

"What it was is it should have never even gotten to Peppers. The ball never should have gotten out of the gate. It never should have been there. It was not Peppers responsibility. Peppers was a deep half-field player and basically he is a secondary support player. There are nine guys in the box playing that run, two more than they can block. It got out. Now, once it gets there, and he has gotten, better and better and better and better at making those space places. One of the things – I love that I have to do this with him; I would rather do this than the other way – I have to pull him back from shooting his gun too fast and too hard. Instead of when a guy is not really tough and you are trying to get him to hit somebody, that is hard. Those are the ones we need to cut. I was not with you guys at this time, but if you can remember, if you ever got the chance to see the kid, I am going to call him by name and he is going to smile because of all the times I was on his rear end is (Eagles S) Rodney McCloud. Rodney McCloud could not tackle you in space. The last year I got the chance to coach him, he made 12 open-field touchdown-saving tackles in the season. Jabrill will get there. It is time on task. He did what he believed was correct. He is the first to say it. His recognition, he is a very, very intelligent young man. His recognition was he was irritated with himself. He could not wait to get to the sideline later on to tell me that he knew what I was going to say before I said it. We have something good there. We just have to continue to build on it."

On Bengals QB Andy Dalton and challenges preparing to face him:

"Each year a quarterback that has had success in the league. He grows and becomes more like a coach than a player. When you get a quarterback to be a coach and a player, you have something. The familiarity, I say that because it brought a smile on my face watching, I got the chance to see part of the game with (Chargers QB) Philip Rivers. You guys have no idea how hard that guy studies and listens to every TV copy. He listens to every interview. I am sure he is listening to this interview today to see what I am saying. He takes it into the ball game and knows more than coaches know and predicts and changes protections and predicts this and changes that. Andy has come a long way since he has come into the league. Coming from TCU to the league and I knew his coaches really well at TCU, too. At that time, there was a guy down there on the defensive side of the ball that I had coached a long time ago in college ball. He has risen his way up the ranks. I see him growing each time each year and just knowing more football. Then can you and can we defensively upset the timing or upset the recognition that he has or thinks he has before the play? Those are the things that are difficult to do when you are playing more veteran quarterbacks."

On if the Browns defense has improved in the red zone:

"We have, but you know what? We have made so much. That would be another thing to talk to the guys about just how we meet and practice and those types of things. The irritating thing last week was letting that play to get down there to start with. The third down was incorrect that allowed it to go immediately to first down. Defensively, everybody – 10 guys absolutely perfect – one guy messed up. He looked at the wrong thing and (Jaguars WR) Marcedes Lewis, which I had the chance to be around him and coach him years ago when he first started in the league when I was in Jacksonville, became free. A play we would love that back. We can't cannot continue to have those mistakes. Just like what I said about Jabrill, DK (DB Derrick Kindred) immediately when he came off the field knew exactly before. I need to continue to trust them and we will play. Last week, we played really good red zone defense when we did not let them down there. We have to play better on third down and play better when we are here. I know from the game relationships that are going on down there in practice – we are getting really good looks and help from our offense on how we picture plays – they are light years better out there, but we have to take it to Sunday."

On if it was a play-fake that lead to Lewis scoring: