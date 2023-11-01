Browns DE Myles Garrett and K Dustin Hopkins' artifacts on display in Hall of Fame

After two record-breaking performances in Week 7 for DE Myles Garrett and K Dustin Hopkins against the Colts, each have an artifact now on display in The Pro Football Hall of Fame's "Pro Football Today Gallery" as of this week.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame is grateful to have partners like the Cleveland Browns that help us preserve the history of the game," a spokesman from the Hall of Fame said. "Their donation of these artifacts help the Hall tell the story of professional football and highlight the great achievements of players like Dustin Hopkins and Myles Garrett."

Garrett's jersey and shoes that he wore against the Colts on Oct. 22 are on display. With two sacks against the Colts, Garrett surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White (80 sacks) for the most NFL sacks by a player prior to his 28th birthday. White reached 80 sacks during the 1989 season with the Eagles. Garrett turns 28 on Dec. 29.