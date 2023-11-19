Browns defense dominated the Steelers from start to finish in Sunday's win

Cleveland has won three in a row for the first time since 2020

Nov 19, 2023 at 06:59 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Browns D

The Browns defense was amped up all week to play against the Steelers in Week 11. While some said they wanted to do everything possible to help rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, others said it was just payback for Week 2 when the Steelers beat the Browns 26-22. They demonstrated their seriousness by executing a purposeful drive on their initial possession of the game.

When Steelers QB Kenny Pickett dropped back on his first snap of the game, he saw DE Myles Garrett in his face, who tackled him for a loss of eight yards. The play initially looked like a safety, but the referees decided there was forward progress and put Pickett down at the one-yard line.

"Of course, it was a safety," Garrett said. "I don't understand how it wasn't ruled a safety. It's crazy because I thought the next play after that was a safety also."

On the next possession, RB Najee Harris took a handoff and again appeared to be tackled in the end zone. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and LB Sione Takitaki tackled Harris for no gain. The Steelers punted after a completed pass to WR George Pickens for six yards. On the drive, the Steelers went three plays for negative two yards, and it was the start of what was to come.

Photos: Week 11 - Steelers at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Steelers in Week 11

Photo-Sponsor-2023
1 / 96
The Offense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
2 / 96

The Offense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
3 / 96

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
4 / 96

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
5 / 96

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
6 / 96

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
7 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
8 / 96

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
9 / 96

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
10 / 96

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
11 / 96

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
12 / 96

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
13 / 96

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
14 / 96

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
15 / 96

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
16 / 96

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
17 / 96

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
18 / 96

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
19 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
20 / 96

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
21 / 96

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
22 / 96

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
23 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
24 / 96

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
25 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
26 / 96

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
27 / 96

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
28 / 96

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
29 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
30 / 96

during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
31 / 96

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
32 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
33 / 96

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
34 / 96

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
35 / 96

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
36 / 96

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
37 / 96

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
38 / 96

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
39 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
40 / 96

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
41 / 96

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
42 / 96

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Offense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
43 / 96

The Offense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
44 / 96

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Offense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
45 / 96

The Offense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
46 / 96

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
47 / 96

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
48 / 96

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
49 / 96

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
50 / 96

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
51 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
52 / 96

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
53 / 96

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
54 / 96

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
55 / 96

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
56 / 96

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) and Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
57 / 96

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) and Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Defense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
58 / 96

The Defense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
59 / 96

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
60 / 96

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
61 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
62 / 96

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
63 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver James Proche II (11) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
64 / 96

Wide receiver James Proche II (11) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
65 / 96

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
66 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
67 / 96

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37),Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6), and Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
68 / 96

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37),Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6), and Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
69 / 96

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
70 / 96

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
71 / 96

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
72 / 96

Safety Grant Delpit (22) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
73 / 96

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
74 / 96

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
75 / 96

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
76 / 96

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
77 / 96

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
78 / 96

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
79 / 96

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Defense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
80 / 96

The Defense during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
81 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
82 / 96

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
83 / 96

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
84 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
85 / 96

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
86 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
87 / 96

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
88 / 96

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
89 / 96

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
90 / 96

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
91 / 96

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
92 / 96

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
93 / 96

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
94 / 96

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
95 / 96

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
96 / 96

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 19, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Steelers punted nine times out of eleven possessions when they had the ball for more than one set of downs. The Steelers only had 12 first downs the entire game. In six possessions, the Steelers were unable to gain more than 10 yards against the Browns defense.

"They did set the tone again," HC Kevin Stefanski said about the Browns defense. "Just relentless in our pass rush, relentless getting to the runner. Again, there are things that we can correct. We know that, and we will, but this group is relentless."

The Browns defense had one big hiccup Sunday. With 14:22 in the third quarter, RB Jaylen Warren took a handoff and ran up the right seam for a 74-yard touchdown. The play was the Steelers' first points of the day, and it was the first drive where they didn't punt. The Browns defense missed tackles on that play that led to the big gain.

"Once again, they had one big play that was huge," DT Shelby Harris said. "We have to eliminate those plays because if we didn't give that up, we wouldn't have needed a late second field goal to win. But we got our get back today, and that's all that matters."

The Browns defense took their Week 2 loss to the Steelers personally. They wanted to win and outplay the Steelers defense, who scored 14 points in the last meeting.

Even though the Steelers defense caught the only turnover of the game, the Browns showed straight dominance throughout the day. They forced the Steelers offense into six drives ending with under 10 yards gained.

The Browns defense also forced three sacks versus the Steelers, who recorded one sack. Two of the Browns sacks came from DE Myles Garrett – one in the first and one in the fourth quarter – who now has 13 sacks on the year. The other sack of the game came from DE Ogbo Okoronkwo in the second quarter for a loss of 11 yards and forced the Steelers to punt. 

It was a dominant performance for the Browns defense, to say the least. No games are perfect in the NFL, especially a rivalry game. The defense again showed how great they can play and helped the Browns win three games in a row for the first time since 2020.

"This team is relentless, and we are going to do whatever it takes to get the win," CB Martin Emerson Jr. said. "There's a lot of things we can clean up, but there are some things we did well. I'll rate our defensive performance a 3.5 out of five, but I am a tough grader."

Related Content

news

Browns dig deep on final drive to beat Steelers

Browns win their 3rd straight game in another nailbiter
news

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo dedicated Sunday's game to his newborn son

Okoronkwo recorded one sack, five tackles and four tackles for loss against the Steelers
news

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads Browns to victory in second start of his NFL career: "It's been a whirlwind"

Thompson-Robinson learned he would start at quarterback on his birthday earlier in the week
news

By the Numbers: Browns defeat AFC North rival in stunning fashion for second consecutive week

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday
Advertising