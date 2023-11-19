Browns defense dominated the Steelers from start to finish in Sunday's win

The Steelers punted nine times out of eleven possessions when they had the ball for more than one set of downs. The Steelers only had 12 first downs the entire game. In six possessions, the Steelers were unable to gain more than 10 yards against the Browns defense.

"They did set the tone again," HC Kevin Stefanski said about the Browns defense. "Just relentless in our pass rush, relentless getting to the runner. Again, there are things that we can correct. We know that, and we will, but this group is relentless."

The Browns defense had one big hiccup Sunday. With 14:22 in the third quarter, RB Jaylen Warren took a handoff and ran up the right seam for a 74-yard touchdown. The play was the Steelers' first points of the day, and it was the first drive where they didn't punt. The Browns defense missed tackles on that play that led to the big gain.

"Once again, they had one big play that was huge," DT Shelby Harris said. "We have to eliminate those plays because if we didn't give that up, we wouldn't have needed a late second field goal to win. But we got our get back today, and that's all that matters."

The Browns defense took their Week 2 loss to the Steelers personally. They wanted to win and outplay the Steelers defense, who scored 14 points in the last meeting.

Even though the Steelers defense caught the only turnover of the game, the Browns showed straight dominance throughout the day. They forced the Steelers offense into six drives ending with under 10 yards gained.

The Browns defense also forced three sacks versus the Steelers, who recorded one sack. Two of the Browns sacks came from DE Myles Garrett – one in the first and one in the fourth quarter – who now has 13 sacks on the year. The other sack of the game came from DE Ogbo Okoronkwo in the second quarter for a loss of 11 yards and forced the Steelers to punt.

It was a dominant performance for the Browns defense, to say the least. No games are perfect in the NFL, especially a rivalry game. The defense again showed how great they can play and helped the Browns win three games in a row for the first time since 2020.