Browns defense offers 'no excuses' after loss to Ravens

Trailing 14-7, the Browns defense was summoned back to the field with 19 seconds left in the first half after a Kevin Hogan interception. It was the kind of "sudden change" situation that brought the best out of Cleveland's defense throughout the preseason and again Week 1 against the Steelers.

After limiting the Ravens to a 1-yard pass on first down, the Browns saw Allen dart left through the heart of his offensive line and cut back to the right on his way to a 37-yard gain down to the 2-yard line. Baltimore scored on the next play with a 2-yard pass to Jeremy Maclin.

"I take that one on the chin," rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said. "I took a bad angle. I saw one of my guys closing in on him on my left. I thought I was going to be able to come from outside in. I guess we both took bad angles. My feet got stuck in the mud. I couldn't get my feet under me, and it was just awkward. It was just all bad. That's a play that I have to make."

There were a handful of others, too, as Baltimore got just five receptions by wide receivers but picked up valuable first downs with passes to tight ends -- Benjamin Watson led all receivers with eight receptions for 91 yards -- and running backs -- Allen had five catches for 35 yards.

There were a handful of highlights -- Jason McCourty accounted for two turnovers, Emmanuel Ogbah batted down another pass at the line of scrimmage and James Burgess Jr. recorded his first NFL sack -- but those weren't on the minds of Cleveland's players after another tough loss.

"We didn't win. It wasn't good enough," McCourty said. "We didn't do a good job of adjusting to quick changes on possession and we left too many plays out there. We expect more of ourselves. We came in here knowing the Ravens have a very good defense, and our job was to give the offense a short field; we didn't do that.