News

Browns defense offers 'no excuses' after loss to Ravens

Sep 18, 2017 at 07:21 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/site_images/043015-gribble-headshot.jpg
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

There were plenty of bright spots and building blocks for the Browns defense to take from Week 1's loss to the Steelers.

It was a different atmosphere in the visiting locker room after Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

"We didn't play well today. Point blank. Period. Offense, defense, special teams. We weren't the best team out there," linebacker Christian Kirksey said. "We knew they were going to pound the run using a lot of pull schemes and downhill running, which happened through the game. So, there are no excuses. We've got to clean up our play and get better."

The Browns were tough on third down (4-of-11), forced two turnovers and limited the Ravens to three points in the second half, but it was ultimately overshadowed by a step back against the run and an untimely sequence of events at the end of the first half.

One week after limiting Pittsburgh's dynamic running attack to 35 yards, Cleveland surrendered 136 to a Ravens offense led by Javorius Allen (66 yards), Alex Collins (42) and Terrance West (22). Thirty-seven came on arguably the biggest turning point of the game, when Allen broke free and set up the Ravens for a crushing touchdown.

"It wasn't good enough. We've got to do better," defensive back Jamar Taylor said. "We have to stop the explosive plays. We've got to get back the ball for our offense. We know we have work to do, so we look forward to getting back in tomorrow and getting to work. We know we didn't play our best today."

Photos: Browns vs. Ravens

The Browns play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2017 season.

QB DeShone Kizer stands in the tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium before the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
1 / 27

QB DeShone Kizer stands in the tunnel at M&T Bank Stadium before the Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

QB DeShone Kizer passes under pressure.
2 / 27

QB DeShone Kizer passes under pressure.

RB Isaiah Crowell runs against Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs.
3 / 27

RB Isaiah Crowell runs against Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs.

OL Joe Thomas stands on the field. Thomas reached 10,000 consecutive snaps in this game against the Ravens.
4 / 27

OL Joe Thomas stands on the field. Thomas reached 10,000 consecutive snaps in this game against the Ravens. 

QB DeShone Kizer passes the ball in the first half.
5 / 27

QB DeShone Kizer passes the ball in the first half.

QB DeShone Kizer throws.
6 / 27

QB DeShone Kizer throws.

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Ravens TE Nick Boyle.
7 / 27

LB Christian Kirksey tackles Ravens TE Nick Boyle.

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.
8 / 27

QB DeShone Kizer drops back to pass.

QB Kevin Hogan passes the ball.
9 / 27

QB Kevin Hogan passes the ball.

TE David Njoku catches a touchdown pass.
10 / 27

TE David Njoku catches a touchdown pass.

TE David Njoku celebrates his first NFL touchdown.
11 / 27

TE David Njoku celebrates his first NFL touchdown.

TE David Njoku celebrates his first NFL touchdown.
12 / 27

TE David Njoku celebrates his first NFL touchdown.

Head Coach Hue Jackson talks with QB Kevin Hogan.
13 / 27

Head Coach Hue Jackson talks with QB Kevin Hogan.

OL Joe Thomas faces off against Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley.
14 / 27

OL Joe Thomas faces off against Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley.

Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams on the sideline during the Week 2 matchup between the Browns and the Ravens.
15 / 27

Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams on the sideline during the Week 2 matchup between the Browns and the Ravens.

DB Jabrill Peppers returns a punt.
16 / 27

DB Jabrill Peppers returns a punt.

OL JC Tretter in action against the Ravens.
17 / 27

OL JC Tretter in action against the Ravens.

Head Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sidelines.
18 / 27

Head Coach Hue Jackson watches from the sidelines.

The Browns offense in action against the Ravens.
19 / 27

The Browns offense in action against the Ravens.

QB Kevin Hogan leaves the field during the first half.
20 / 27

QB Kevin Hogan leaves the field during the first half.

Head Coach Hue Jackson watches the game from the sidelines.
21 / 27

Head Coach Hue Jackson watches the game from the sidelines.

QB Kevin Hogan looks to pass.
22 / 27

QB Kevin Hogan looks to pass.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. makes a one-handed catch.
23 / 27

RB Duke Johnson Jr. makes a one-handed catch.

K Zane Gonzalez makes a field goal.
24 / 27

K Zane Gonzalez makes a field goal.

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Ravens.
25 / 27

QB DeShone Kizer in action against the Ravens.

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.
26 / 27

QB DeShone Kizer calls a play.

RB Duke Johnson Jr. stretches for the end zone, but comes up short.
27 / 27

RB Duke Johnson Jr. stretches for the end zone, but comes up short.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Trailing 14-7, the Browns defense was summoned back to the field with 19 seconds left in the first half after a Kevin Hogan interception. It was the kind of "sudden change" situation that brought the best out of Cleveland's defense throughout the preseason and again Week 1 against the Steelers.

After limiting the Ravens to a 1-yard pass on first down, the Browns saw Allen dart left through the heart of his offensive line and cut back to the right on his way to a 37-yard gain down to the 2-yard line. Baltimore scored on the next play with a 2-yard pass to Jeremy Maclin.

"I take that one on the chin," rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said. "I took a bad angle. I saw one of my guys closing in on him on my left. I thought I was going to be able to come from outside in. I guess we both took bad angles. My feet got stuck in the mud. I couldn't get my feet under me, and it was just awkward. It was just all bad. That's a play that I have to make."

There were a handful of others, too, as Baltimore got just five receptions by wide receivers but picked up valuable first downs with passes to tight ends -- Benjamin Watson led all receivers with eight receptions for 91 yards -- and running backs -- Allen had five catches for 35 yards.

There were a handful of highlights -- Jason McCourty accounted for two turnovers, Emmanuel Ogbah batted down another pass at the line of scrimmage and James Burgess Jr. recorded his first NFL sack -- but those weren't on the minds of Cleveland's players after another tough loss.

"We didn't win. It wasn't good enough," McCourty said. "We didn't do a good job of adjusting to quick changes on possession and we left too many plays out there. We expect more of ourselves. We came in here knowing the Ravens have a very good defense, and our job was to give the offense a short field; we didn't do that.

"We can't look at this as stepping forward or stepping back; it's just not good enough, we need to do better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising